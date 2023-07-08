Home » Shahid Afridi’s emotional message on his daughter’s departure
Shahid Afridi's emotional message on his daughter's departure

Karachi (Web Desk) Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s daughter’s wedding ceremony was held in Karachi in which national cricketers, political and social figures participated. On the occasion of his daughter’s departure, Shahid Afridi wrote in his message on social media that “My dear daughter! It seems like only yesterday that I picked you up in my arms and promised myself that day that I will never leave your side.
Even though you are about to start your new life, your love will always be in my heart, may Allah keep you both safe and give you a chance to live a beautiful life together. Ameen.

