Shakhtar Feyenoord 1:1 – video review of the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League – March 9

Shakhtar Feyenoord 1:1 – video review of the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League – March 9

On Thursday, March 9, in the Józef Pilsudski Legia stadium in Warsaw, in the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League, Shakhtar Donetsk, which defeated Metalist 1925 Kharkiv in the Ukrainian championship (7:0), hosted the Dutch Feyenoord”.

League of Europe. 1/8 finals. The first match

“Shakhtar” (Ukraine) – “Feyenoord” (Netherlands) – 1:1

“Miner”: Trubin, Taylor, Matvienko, Rakitsky, Topalov, Stepanenko, Bondarenko (Nazarina, 90), Zubkov (Swedish, 79), Kryskiv (Djurasek, 62), Sudakov (Petryak, 90), Traore (Kelsey, 62).

Naked: Rakitskyi (79) — Boulyaude (88).

Experts and bookmakers considered the opponent of the “Miners” to be the favorite of the match, and the guests began to prove their status from the first minutes. Having firmly taken possession of the ball, the Rotterdam players one after another rolled attacks on the goal of Igor Jovichevich’s wards, who at times simply played for a rebound, hoping that the lone Traore would get caught in front.

The guests acted in a variety of ways, with a large number of accurate passes, but either accuracy failed in the final stage, or Trubin acted reliably in the frame.

The situation did not change even after the break — a complete game and territorial advantage on the side of the Dutch, who, despite the UEFA ban, were supported by about 300 fans in the stands.

But in the 79th minute, it seemed that Fortune smiled on the “miners” when, after serving a corner, Rakytskyi, falling, put his back, from which the ball flew behind the goalkeeper’s collar and under the crossbar – 1:0.

See also  Preparations for the top 12 national football matches will be advanced to mid-August to start the Super League schedule or be compressed to 22 rounds

But, unfortunately, Ihor Jovichevich’s wards could not hold on to the forced advantage. In the 88th minute, after a pass from the right wing, they did not take care of Bouliaude, who headed in the opposition of Trubin — 1:1.

Moreover, Feyenoord scored another goal already in the compensated time, but the referees did not count the goal taken due to offside from the Dutch forward Geertreida. As a result, the battle is a draw, and the winner is decided on the return match, which will be held next Thursday, March 16, in Rotterdam.

In the other first matches of the 1/8 finals, the following results were recorded: “Bayer” (Germany) – “Ferencvaros” (Hungary) – 2:0, “Sporting” (Portugal) – “Arsenal” (England) – 2:2, “Roma” (Italy) – “Real Sociedad” (Spain) — 2:0, “Union” (Germany) — “Royal Union” (Belgium) — 3:3, “Manchester United” (England) — “Betis” (Spain) — 4:1, “Seville” (Spain) — “Fenerbahçe” (Turkey) — 2:0, “Juventus” (Italy) — “Freiburg” (Germany) — 1:0.

“FACTS” previously reported that “Bavaria” left Messi and Mbappe without the Champions League in the battle with “PSG”.

Photo FC Shakhtar

