Shakhtar signed a contract with 20-year-old Israeli defender Stav Lemkin – video

The champion of Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk, which started the new season with a narrow victory over Metalist 1925, continues to work actively in the transfer market.

Following two Brazilians, defender Pedrinho and midfielder Neverton, 20-year-old Israeli Stav Lemkin signed a contract with the “miners”. According to the authoritative website Transfermarkt, the Donetsk club paid 1.2 million euros for the player and, according to the terms of the agreement, Stav will be a Shakhtar player until the summer of 2028.

It should be noted that Lemkin, who plays as a central defender, is a student of Hapoel from Tel Aviv, in whose main team he made his debut in April last year. He played a total of 31 matches at the adult level in all tournaments for his native club, and did not score any goals.

Since 2018, the defender with a height of 190 cm has played for the junior and youth national teams of Israel. In 2022, as part of the U19 team, he became the vice-champion of Europe (Israel lost in the final to England – 1:3 in extra time), and in 2023 he won the “bronze” of the Youth World Cup (in the match for third place, the Israelis beat South Korea – 3 :1). Also, at the recent youth Euro-2023, he became a bronze medalist as part of his national team, like the Ukrainian team, losing to England in the semifinals (0:3).

