Shakira after appearing with Lewis Hamilton breaks the silence – Diario La Página

In the last few hours, the famous Colombian-born singer, Shakira, has been on everyone’s lips after she was romantically linked to the Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, and her recent visit to the city of Barcelona in Spain, place where he spent a large part of his marriage to Piqué.

Now, the interpreter of “Monotonía” and “I congratulate you” once again gave something to talk about in the entertainment industry after giving an interview in which she spoke about her divorce process and the way in which she has led the relationship with her two children after her divorce from the former FC Barcelona soccer player.

Shakira breaks the silence

In an interview for a national medium, Shakira, one of the most famous singers in the world, was asked about the new stage in her life and the way she deals with the constant rumors, the successes of her singles and the day-to-day coexistence with their children.

In front of the television cameras, the Colombian interpreter said that she is currently enjoying a lot of day-to-day coexistence with her children. She confessed that since her move to the city of Miami in Florida in the United States, her relationship has strengthened a lot.

«What I enjoy the most in my life are my children, the moments they give me. Because of them, it is always present, there is no way to deconcentrate, “he said for Channel 6.

In this sense, Piqué’s ex-partner said that age with their children has favored enough for their bond to become stronger. She said that they can spend hours talking about any kind of topic. It should be remembered that they motivated her to collaborate with BZRP and she also dedicated “Acrostic” to them.

“Now that they are older we do not stop talking,” he said before the cameras.

Finally, Shakira said that she feels lucky to have all the support of women and reiterated that all of them are living a historic moment.

Shakira and her relationship with Lewis Hamilton

After her arrival in Miami in Florida, United States, Shakira was romantically linked to the pilot, Lewis Hamilton. The celebrities have been caught together on more than one occasion, sparking rumors of a new courtship, but so far there is nothing official.