This February 12, both the United States and all the fans of the world are preparing to enjoy the Super Bowl, the biggest event in American football in which a halftime musical show is also presented that will surely go down in history for its great staging, in this version by Rihanna, or Shakira? The doubt is sitting on account of a trill from the Ministry of Agriculture.

It all started when the agriculture portfolio shared some interesting data about Colombia’s participation in the Super Bowl through the export of Hass avocado, which is highly desired for the celebration of this important sport. It was through a Twitter thread when the information came in, the ministry missed the alleged participation of the Barranquilla singer Shakira.

“It’s true! The #SuperBowl will have Colombian flavor, and we’re not just talking about @Shakira, guest artist, but the delicious #AguacateHass that will accompany thousands of fans in the #NFL final,” the Ministry of Agriculture wrote on Twitter.