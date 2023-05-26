Shakira denounces the deplorable conditions of a Colombian school and urges the Government to act

We do not deserve you, 3 decades doing more for Colombia than the Government itself,” read one of the most prominent comments among netizens.

Shakira denounced the deplorable conditions in which children study in a school in the department of La Guajira (Colombia) and urged the Government of the country to provide a decent education.

«This pretty Guajira girl, who wears our flag, belongs to a school in Uribia for 1,200 children, which does not have bathrooms, classrooms, dining room and kitchen«, wrote the singer in networks this Wednesday, adding that she will build a new educational unit with everything necessary for minors to study, together with her Pies Descalzos Foundation, an organization she founded in 1997 to support education.

«We ask for more efforts from the Government and to the private sector so that our children can obtain a decent education and a bright future better than her present,” concluded the 46-year-old artist from Barranquilla.

The statements come in the midst of the social crisis that the Colombian department is experiencing which, according to the latest reports from the authorities, in 2021 experienced the highest monetary poverty in the country (67.4%). Last January, indigenous groups blocked roads in different municipalities of La Guajira in protest against child malnutrition, the crisis over access to drinking water and relevant education, among other social problems, local media reported.

«We mobilized because in the 2022 The National Institute of Health reported the highest peak of deaths due to malnutrition, with 85 cases”, the indigenous authorities stated in a statement, denouncing the non-compliance with judgment T-302 of 2017, issued by the Constitutional Court, where “a generalized, unjustified and disproportionate violation of the fundamental rights to water, to food, food security and health of the boys and girls of the Wayuu people [de La Guajira]».

controversial reactions

The artist’s publication generated thousands of reactions among Internet users and even politicians, who applauded her work in vulnerable areas of the Latin American country. «What Petro and France do not do with public resourcesbecause they spend it on trips, pens, TVs and parties, Shakira’s turn to do it with your private resources. What a pity!”, replied right-wing congressman Miguel Polo Polo.

“It is clear that you do more for them than the mis-government of the ‘change’ that completely ignores them and only used them in the campaign”, public a user who is identified on the right.

“We don’t deserve you 3 decades doing more for Colombia than the Government itself«, reads one of the most prominent comments among netizens. “You have always guaranteed education to thousands of children, you have generated jobs and economic growth,” he adds.

«I remember that with the Pies Descalzos Foundation (…) I received some shoes, I loved those shoes with my life. Thank you for so much,” another user commented. “Shakira is a good artist, a good athlete, a good mother, a good daughter and an excellent philanthropist,” he reads in other of the replies.

Negative reactions were not lacking. one of the users manifested: «Okay, but when you do charity, don’t publish it. Thank you”. However, most people showed support for the Colombian star, whose foundation, supported by more than 800 allies and donors, has provided aid to more than 152.000 children and 887.000 families, in addition to building more than 50,000 meters of educational infrastructure.