Shakira faces a new case for tax fraud in Spain

A Spanish court opened a second case against the Colombian singer Shakira as a result of a complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office. The artist is accused of defrauding the Treasury in personal income and wealth taxes for the 2018 fiscal year.

As reported this Thursday by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), the case is being investigated by the investigating court number 2 of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) for two crimes against the public Treasury.

It should be noted that Shakira will be tried as of November 20 at the Barcelona Court for another case in which she is accused of defrauding 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, also due to a complaint by the Barcelona Economic Crimes Prosecutor.

In the first case, the Prosecutor’s Office requests eight years and two months in jail and a fine of 23.8 million euros, accusing her of six crimes of tax fraud. She is accused of allegedly evading the payment of taxes to the Spanish Treasury, despite the fact that, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, she had resided in Spain since 2012 and was obliged to pay taxes in the country.

In 2018, the fiscal year that led to the complaint, the Colombian singer had already established her residence in Spain due to her relationship with soccer player Gerard Piqué. However, in April she moved to live in Miami (United States) with her two children after her separation.

The Tax Agency detected irregularities in his 2018 tax return and referred the case to the Prosecutor’s Office, since the estimated amount defrauded exceeds the quota of 120,000 euros, after which tax fraud is considered a crime.

Although Shakira returned the 14.5 million euros that the Tax Agency demanded, plus three million euros in interest, she rejected the agreement proposed by the Prosecutor’s Office to reduce her sentence in exchange for admitting the facts with which she was charged.

The singer, who has always maintained her innocence, will have the opportunity to reach an agreement with the accusations that also include the Treasury and the Catalan Tax Agency – before the start of the trial.

