Shakira gave a warning to a friend in the middle of a birthday celebration and it was recorded

Colombian singer Shakira made a surprise appearance at a friend’s birthday celebration in Miami, Florida. The singer was captured on video telling her friend, George Nader, to make a wish before blowing out the candle on his birthday cake. Shakira’s playful interaction with Nader added an extra layer of excitement to the celebration, leaving fans delighted. The video of the birthday moment quickly spread on social media, with fans applauding Shakira’s involvement in the special occasion. Shakira’s spontaneous and joyful nature was on full display, reminding everyone why she is a beloved icon in the music industry. The singer’s infectious energy brought a unique touch to her friend’s birthday celebration, making it a moment to remember.

