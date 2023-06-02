Shakira got tired of bullying her children and made a radical decision to keep the paparazzi away

Shakira made the decision to move forward on her path, so she left behind the life she led with Gerard Piqué in Barcelona on April 1, 2023. This amid strong rumors about a letter that the former soccer player’s father would have sent, in The one who told him would have to leave the luxurious mansion in Esplugas de Llobregat no later than the end of that month.

Upon her arrival in Miami, taking into account that her children would be more exposed to the press, she published a statement asking journalists and paparazzi to respect the privacy of Milan and Sasha. However, this would not have been fulfilled, since as reported by El Nacional de Catalunya, reporters have echoed the people who pick up and drop off children at the Miami Country Day School.

“A month ago the school where the minors would study was finally published, and since then it is easy to find paparazzi at the school gates, to find out who is the person who takes them and picks them up,” the source told the media.

This situation would have “fed up” the interpreter of Acrostic and Music Sessions #53, who would have made the decision to look for a new home so that her children can have more privacy when carrying out activities. The Spanish media reported that Shakira seeks to stop at all costs, the hell that Milan and Sasha live.

“He seeks to end all kinds of news through silence… He is looking for a new house where he can live in peace, his bunker,” added the source consulted by El Nacional de Catalunya.

At the moment there is no official statement if this is really happening with the privacy of minors, since to date there are no photographs of minors in school activities within the institution where they study. The images of Milan and Sasha are always seen accompanied by the singer, also the information of the school where the two children study has been known since the beginning of April.

This would be related to data that has been circulating for weeks, when she was seen walking the streets of Miami and even indications that she would be looking for a house in one of the most exclusive sectors of Florida. This is Fisher Island, a place that can only be accessed by boat or helicopter, where its neighbors would have to approve the singer’s arrival.

“It is the most expensive residential area in the world, where per square meter there are the largest number of millionaires. It is a place that can be accessed by boat or helicopter”, was what the Spanish press expressed.

According to data revealed by Bloomberg, this is one of the richest neighborhoods in the United States, in which more than 1,300 residents live with an annual income of more than $2.5 million dollars.

Shakira visited Colombia for a special situation

The woman from Barranquilla was in Barranquilla from May 26 to Sunday May 28, accompanied by her children Milan and Sasha. According to a Colombian media outlet, the interpreter of Moscas en la casa, Monotonía y Acrostico, stayed in the tourist area of ​​Caño Dulce, located 30 minutes from the capital of the Atlantic.

The reason why the singer was in the country was the surprise visit she made to her father William Mebarak, who would be facing a special health condition. As reported by the media, Shakira’s father is stable and would not be living in Miami, as many thought since he moved to the city of the sun.

One of the singer’s conditions is that her relatives could not share photos of their children on social networks, so everything was handled with complete secrecy. with Infobae

