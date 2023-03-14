Home News Shakira is surprised crying her eyes out in a store in New York
News

Shakira is surprised crying her eyes out in a store in New York

by admin
Shakira is surprised crying her eyes out in a store in New York

Photographers have captured the Colombian singer Shakira very affected and crying while talking to his brother Tonino’s wifehis right hand, in a candy store in New York, two days after a successful appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show.

Several Latin American and American media have spread the images of Shakira venting in a corner of the establishment while Milan and Sasha chose, oblivious to everything that was happening, the candies they were going to buy.

See also  Netizens are hotly discussing Ren Zhongping's article: We are in the same boat, we are united to fight the epidemic scientifically and accurately-Domestic News-Jellyfish Net

You may also like

Dettenhausen’s former mayor Raich is dead

What is a contract for the provision of...

Batteries! Know the maximum limit of an embargo

Salesforce: Chart image continues to brighten

President of Ecuador and law enforcement analyze citizen...

Transmilenio security money was spent on anchetas for...

Joey Kelly swears by the donkey from Traun

Rapist is sentenced to 34 years in prison...

Tostao and the Exotic Rhythm Movement perform at...

Police arrest 17-year-old after series of accidents in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy