Shakira paid tribute to Carlos Vives with a loving message

The Latin American Music Awards gala left countless surprises in its eighth version. At the ceremony, several Colombian artists were protagonists: Manuel Turizo, Shakira or the same Karol G who swept several awards. Likewise, the organization did not forget one of the most important icons of our folklore, Carlos Vives.

At the gala that took place on April 20, 2023, the artist Samario was honored for his musical career by awarding him the crystal prism of the Latin AMAs Legacy 2023, with which they recognized a career in which the singer put on the radar of the world industry the music of the Caribbean and other Andean rhythms.

For this, Shakira did not want to be left behind, and with an extensive message, the Barranquilla woman also congratulated and recognized the musical career of Vives, with whom she made a successful collaboration in 2017, called La Bicicleta.

“Carlos, you are the poet who writes his verses with my land. An extraordinary musician and even more extraordinary your heart as a faithful friend. Artists like you appear every thousand years, that’s why today we want to honor you. What you have done for our Colombia, neither politicians nor philanthropists have achieved. Thank you for rescuing our folklore, and reminding us of what we were, what we are and what we can be”, wrote the singer who took the opportunity to “throw her pod” at the Colombian institutions.

Later, and in the same text, Shakira recognized the value of making our folklore visible, just as Carlos Vives has done throughout his musical career. Likewise, she motivated him to continue building and claiming the name of Colombia abroad.

“You have brought children, the elderly, and those who did not know our customs, nor spoke our language, a piece of us in each song And you have reminded us of all our worth, What we feel And how much and with what strength we came to love. Your legacy is invaluable because it represents all of us. Keep building it for us and fly high like a condor over the mountains! I love you friend, we love you all! ❤️”.

Shakira lost her Twitter verification and fans lash out at the social network

Several days ago, the social network Twitter implemented the new measures in the way in which the accounts carry out the verification process or the famous “blue chulito”. And it is that according to the guidelines, this would only apply to those who pay the subscription to Twitter Blue, a kind of Premium service.

This new tool would have a payment of about USD$8 dollars, a policy implemented by the new owner of the social network, Elon Musk. With this, it would be sought that the millions of fake accounts that exist in said social network disappear. And Twitter Blue is already a reality, so verified accounts are appearing without the aforementioned “blue pimp.”

One of the victims was Shakira, who lost the blue badge on the social network, joining world-class celebrities such as Rosalía, Cristiano Ronaldo and Halle Barry. This led the followers of the barranquillera to speak out about it, dispatching themselves against Elon Musk.

Some comments that began to make rounds on the social network were: “Will it be Shakira? How ridiculous that Twitter is getting worse and worse”; “Twitter does not forgive, artists must pay the verification badge”; “It is time to start paying. Shaki, women don’t cry, women bill”; “me seeing that Shakira’s fan accounts are verified and Shakira herself is not” and “I hope Shakira joins the resistance and doesn’t pay Elon Musk for the blue pimp.” with Infobae

Related