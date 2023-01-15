On account of his recent song ‘BZRP Music Session #53′.

Shakira became the most searched person in the last week on Google because of “BZRP Music Session #53”, a song full of poisoned darts directed at her ex-partner, former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and his current girlfriend, Clara Chía.

According to a report by the Google search engine, in the week of January 9 to 13, Colombia was the fourth country with the most searches related to Shakira. The first place was occupied by Spain, where she lived from Barranquilla for almost 12 years.

He was followed by Uruguay, second; Paraguay, third, and Argentina occupied fifth place.

The information broke down that in that week the singer-songwriter “is the person who has generated the greatest search interest in Colombia.” That interest extended to “BZRP Music Session #53,” the latest track, which is the most streamed on Spotify.

In “BZRP Music Session #53”, the 45-year-old artist launches phrases directed at her ex-partner such as “so much that you gave yourself the champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version” or “I understood that it is not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you».

The Colombian woman goes even further and leaves no doubt about her intentions when she says “this is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew” or “women don’t cry anymore, women make money.”

On the other hand, the Google search engine report indicates that in the last seven days the question with the greatest search interest in Colombia is “What is the name of Piqué’s girlfriend?”

the brands

The Shakira theme was also related to brands like Twingo, whose searches increased 250%, while Casio had an increase of 110%.

Those brands are mentioned in the lyrics of Shakira’s song in which she says “you traded a Ferrari for a Twingo” and “you traded a Rolex for a Casio”.

Other searches in the last week had to do with the new song by the Colombian artist, the age of the singer, the money she has, the name of Piqué’s girlfriend and Shakira’s nationality.

“A wolf like me is not for guys like you” was the promotional phrase with which Shakira announced last Wednesday on social networks her new collaboration with the Argentine producer Bizarrap.

The new song was also announced on Bizarrap’s social media under the title “BZRP Music Session #53”.

The Argentine is one of the most requested producers today. His last collaboration with the Spanish singer Quevedo, “BZRP Music Session # 52”, was one of the greatest hits of 2022 and he has made songs with Latin American artists such as Nathy Peluso, Nicky Jam or Residente. Zero zone

