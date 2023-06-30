Shakira, Turizo, Blur and other musical releases of the week

A new week ends and there were several talents who were encouraged to present their new singles. Artists like ShakiraManuel Turizo, Blur, Juanes, Blessd, Alkilados, J Álvarez, Ozuna, among others; released their new songs.

Kienyke.com invites you to take a tour of the most outstanding releases of the last few days. Update your playlist and listen to the best of the musical world to enjoy this festive long weekend.

Empty Cup – Shakira and Manuel Turizo

Shakira launches her new single “Copa Vacía” with Manuel Turizo. The track is accompanied by a visually stunning and fantastic music video. The letter that collects again in the relationship of the Colombian with the former Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué and her infidelity with Clara Chía, the young university student with whom the Catalan now lives.

