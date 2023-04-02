Shakira and her two children will settle in Miami (USA) after the Easter holidays, a transfer that the Colombian personally notified her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, Sources close to the singer confirmed this Saturday to Efe.

As established in the agreement that the couple signed in November, the singer could move with her children to the United States once the Christmas holidays were oversomething that did not happen due to the worsening health of Shakira’s father.

On Thursday night, the doctors at the Teknon clinic where William Mebarak is admitted told Shakira that they could not operate on her father.as was the singer’s wish, which is why she made the decision not to delay her departure from Barcelona any longer.

At that time, Shakira contacted the heads of the schools in Barcelona, ​​where her children now study, and the chosen one in Miami, to ask them about the advisability of making the transfer at this time of the course.

Both from Barcelona and from Miami they sent letters to the singer in which they indicate that there is no problem for the transfer of the children -Milan, 10 years old, and Sasha, 8- and that they also do it after the holiday period of Week Santa could help in the change and later adaptation.

Likewise, those responsible for the Barcelona school supported the move to Miami because in recent months the minors have shown signs of anguish due to pressure from the paparazzi.

With professional opinions in favor, it was when Shakira, personally, He called Piqué to explain the reasons for making the transfer at this time, according to the same sources.

The singer and the children were already planning to leave Spain to enjoy the Easter holidays, which they will do in the coming days. After that rest period it will be when they settle permanently in Miami.

The artist has lived in Barcelona since 2011, the year in which her relationship with the former Spanish soccer player was made public.

On June 4, he announced that they had separated and shortly after expressed the desire to move to Miami.

The trip has been delayed several times due to the need to reach an agreement with Piqué on the custody of the two children. and for the health problems of Shakira’s parents, who live in Barcelona and will also move to Miami.

Shakira and Piqué reached an agreement in November for the artist to stay in charge of the minors in that American city.