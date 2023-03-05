In an interview with Thiago Nadotti, Marketing coordinator for Casio watches for Latin America, Kienyke.com was able to confirm what was largely evaded at first: Casio has had better sales after the “negative” mention of Shakira in a session with Bizarrap against Gerard Piqué .

The expert highlighted that not only have sales improved, but there has been more interest from potential customers and buyers.

And this occurs when the company has projected a whole financial and commercial expansion plan in the region. Starting with the Times Square stores in a corner for G-SHOCK, Disuiza could increase the contact of the products with the public, which already has serious references to Casio.

One of the challenges that Casio has set itself within the framework of its regional expansion is to reach 10% in import levels in Colombia, where surveys show that brand awareness is over 90%.

“Our goal is to further increase G-Shock sales in Colombia. To do this, we need to know the customers in Colombia very well, and then we need to deliver the products and value they are looking for. We plan to carry out all the necessary activities to achieve this and we plan to increase the number of fans of G-SHOCK and Casio,” said spokespersons for the brand.