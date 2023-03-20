Without a doubt, 2023 for Shakira has been a year in which musical premieres have been the order of the day, since just a few weeks have passed since TQG premiered with Karol G and managed to position itself in the first place of Spotify globally. Added to this, the Barranquillera singer sang the song Music Sessions #53 live for the first time on the Jimmy Fallon Show, making history on American television.

For weeks the name of Manuel Turizo has resounded in the rattle of artists who collaborate with the interpreter of Antología y Ciega, deaf-mute, about a collaboration that they would be preparing and with which it is speculated that it could also contain some darts against the former soccer player Catalan, due to the separation of which they are protagonists in the different portals of the tabloids.

Recently, a fragment of the song was released, as has happened with the hits that it premiered between January and March 2023, in which the voice of the Colombian is heard. Although the sound is not completely clear, if you can hear a verse that says “I’ve been thirsty for you for a while and I don’t know why, I’m left wanting more, wanting to drink from an empty glass”.

It should be remembered that, in an interview with Enrique Acevedo from En Punto N+, the artist revealed how she managed to overcome her breakup with Gerard Piqué “yes, it was a great relief, necessary for my own healing, my own recovery process… I would be in a place very different if he had not had the 53 ″ session, with which he implied that this would have been his last heartbreak song, before training TQG.

What Manuel Turizo said about his song with Shakira

Despite the fact that the exact moment in which it will be released is not known, because in some recent statements by the Monteriano he indicated that “the song belongs to her and she is the one who decides when to release it”, the truth is that the followers of The singer is already looking forward to the arrival of this new song with which, apparently, it would be she who at some point sought a new opportunity with the Spanish or felt that the cup of love was empty when she found out about the infidelities of the former world champion .

“The topic is not mine, the topic is hers. So she is the one who decides when she wants to release it and when she doesn’t want to release it, but that’s where it comes from, that’s where it comes from (…) You have to leave, if she’s the one leading the project, that she do it whenever she wants.”

The theme of this Colombian duo has generated so much expectation on social networks that what would be the cover of the song was even leaked in a photograph in which Shakira looks like a mermaid -possibly referring to the coastal area of ​​the that the artists come from- with his hands crossed and a pink wig, the one he remembers from his appearance in Blackmail with Maluma.

Additionally, the interpreter of Una lady como tú and La Bachata expressed his complete admiration for the Barranquillera, defining her as “the queen of Latin music.”

“I don’t have another female artist in my mind who has done what Shakira has done with her career,” were the words she delivered for her compatriot.

It should be remembered that the song would be part of Turizo’s new album, which would be called 2000, his third studio work and in which he would seek to direct his sound towards the ways of reggaeton in the early years of the new millennium. The song Te Olvido is already known from this production.

infobae

Related