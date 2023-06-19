Shameful defeat of religious hatred in Uttarakhand, Muslims are returning to Prola, business has also started, normal life is restored.

Shameful defeat of anti-Muslim campaign and religious hatred in Uttar Kashi

Muslims are returning to Prola, business has also started, normal life is restored

Complainant’s allegation of spreading hatred by terming the matter as jihad

History is a witness that the age of hatred and lies is very short. It is always destined to be humiliated. This is the case of religious hatred in Prola of Uttarkashi district of the hilly state of Uttarakhand. But (which is the poison spread by Gudi media and the invention of its rotten mind) Muslims were being targeted and the scared Muslims were forced to migrate from Prola.

Regular posters were placed on the closed shops of frightened Muslims June 15 Muslims should leave the entire area before the Maha Panchayat, otherwise they will be responsible for the results. In this case, Gudi Media was busy adding fuel to the fire by sitting in Noida, while the entire team of independent and impartial journalists and social The open-minded countrymen were criticizing these right-wing extremist organizations on the media.

The matter reached the Supreme Court and the High Court as well. After which, the BJP government of Uttarakhand woke up from its nightmare, deployed the Zaid police force and did not allow the Maha Panchayat. 19 By June, the imposition of Section 144 did not allow protests. He appealed to the Muslims who had gone from Prola to return by announcing that they would be given full protection June 18 The Muslims had also announced the holding of the Maha Panchayat.

The best effect of the efforts of the government, neutral journalists and local brothers of the country is that the Muslims are returning to Prola and regularly they have also opened their shops and a large number of brothers of the country are engaged in buying and selling from them as usual.

According to a report by National Voice, in an incident that took place last month in Prola of Uttarkashi district, the love affair between a Hindu boy and a girl was declared love jihad because one of their friends is a Muslim and he went for a walk with them. On May 26, when When these three went for a walk near Prola Bazar, some people surrounded them and created a ruckus and alleged that they had lured the minor girl into Lujahad and chased them away.

According to the national voice, the special thing in this case is that one of the two youths caught with the minor girl is a Hindu boy. It is said that both of them were in love with each other. This youth named Jitendra Sini is a resident of Bijnor. Obaid Khan of Bijnor also has a shop just opposite Jitendra’s shop in Prola. Both are good friends. Obaid Khan was only playing the role of a partner in this love affair. But in this whole incident only against Muslims. The front was opened.

All Hindu organizations became active on the second day of this incident.May 28 A large procession was organized in Ko Prola. Shops belonging to the Muslim community were closed. A poster of an organization called Hindu Raksha Abhiyan was pasted on the shops warning them to June 15 Tak Prola was evacuated and closed shops were also damaged.

3،000 In prolams with a population of 400 Excess of Muslims in shops 45 There are shops. They mainly include clothing shops, hair salons, furniture shops etc. And these shops May 28 Most of the Muslim community fled from Prola overnight.May 26 After this incident came to light, an organization called Hindu Raksha Abhiyan jumped into the matter. Swami Darshan Bharti is the leader of this organization. May 28 Organized a big rally in Ko Prola and June 15 Maha Panchayat was announced.

Which was later rejected by the district administration. June 5 section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups), Indian Penal Code (IPC). 506 A case has been registered under (criminal intimidation), but no arrest has been made.

After the opposition from all sides and the reaction of social media, now this fire of hatred has been extinguished in Prola. Hindus and Muslims are living together as before. Drove from there.

On the other hand, according to Hindustan Times, the aunt of the girl who filed the complaint with the Prola Police says that she never called the matter Lujhad, as the peaceful and beautiful state was rioting in the name of Lujhad. An attempt was made to disturb the law and order in the area. The uncle of the complainant girl, who is said to be a teacher, says that when there is no religious angle in this matter, it is being given a communal color.

According to the News Laundry report, a local journalist, Anil Aswal, who runs a website called BBC News, which is not related to the BBC, is involved in instigating this whole incident as a jihad. It is associated with RSS and ABVP. He had written a complaint to the girl’s uncle against Lujahad, in which only Obaid Khan’s name was mentioned and the other boy, Ajit Saini, was tried to be removed from the scene. Who was

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that only an hour after the incident, an attempt was made to make it a communal issue. The right-wing activists had also prepared a police complaint on their behalf but the police did not accept it. They said it was never a case of Love Jihad but a regular crime. Those who committed it. They are behind bars. Judiciary will decide now.

On the Prola incident, Uttarakhand Congress chief Kiran Mahara on Sunday said that he has been saying since day one that the ruling BJP and its affiliated organizations are trying to give a communal color to the Prola case. It is unfortunate for him. said that on the contrary, the right-wing organizations remained completely silent when a resort in Puri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. 19 Yearly receptionist combined VIPThe guests were killed for refusing to provide extra services. Pulkit Arya, son of former minister Vinod Arya, owns the resort and is one of the accused in the case.

The spreading poison of religious hatred in Uttarakhand, the campaign of extremists against Muslims, the threat to leave Uttarkashi’s prola by June 15.

