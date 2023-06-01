Shameful incident of stripping wife naked in village, police action after video went viral on social media, four arrested

Many men are turning into beasts

The shameful incident of stripping the wife naked in the village

After the video went viral on social media, police action, four arrested including the husband

Ahmedabad: 01/Jun

(Sahar News / Social Media Desk)

In today’s era, human relationships are becoming more and more common, relationships and relatives are becoming a burden, sacred relationships and the feelings associated with them, their rights and their sanctity are being violated. Purposes are becoming more and more. Man has put a bow on the moon, but the courtyards of his heart and houses are getting smaller.!!

Humans are crucifying relationships with their selfishness and self-interest. The sad aspect of society is that men or women are mostly engaged in destroying every relationship!!

If this is the development, then the period with stones can be said to be better than such development. Along with the destruction of relationships, the obsession of revenge is also spreading like a poison in the society. The daily murders are an example of this.

It cannot be completely denied that even today there are families and people in the society where the sanctity of relationships is established, respect for each other and the spirit of making all kinds of sacrifices for each other is also maintained.

Meanwhile, a very shameful video from Gujarat is doing the rounds on social media about how a husband crossed all human limits and patrolled the village by stripping his wife naked in front of the villagers. 28 It is being told about May which has come to light on social media after a delay.

The details of this incident are also surprising and deceptive. A woman resident of Chinasma village of Meshna district was married to a man a few years ago. The couple also had four children. She ran away from the house leaving the children and started living with a married man. On which the first husband decided to teach this woman a lesson.

According to reports, the woman’s second husband’s mother in the village of Rampura invited the couple to attend a wedding ceremony organized by relatives. In order to participate in this marriage, the woman reached Rampura village with her second husband.

There, the woman’s second husband’s mother also invited the woman’s first husband to the wedding. Thus, like a movie scene based on a triangular story, all three attended the wedding ceremony. The first husband was one with the plan. Arrived with the group.

Sukhsar police told the media that In this marriage ceremony, the first husband of a woman from a tribal community kidnapped her and took her to his Margala village by car. The first husband, crossing all limits of humanity, pulled the clothes of his first wife in front of the villagers. And at the same time, while torturing the woman, she was made to strip naked in front of the villagers.

How long will women receive this kind of punishment? Dahod’s Fatepura massacre: Taliban punishes wife who eloped with lover, husband removes saree and beats her up in public#Gujarat #Dahod #DahodPolice pic.twitter.com/gEV4OrQ2ky — Jay Acharya ( VTV NEWS ) (@AcharyaJay22_17) May 31, 2023

A person in the crowd took a video of this inhuman and animalistic incident and this video went viral on social media, after which the police registered a case and started investigation. Later, the police arrested the accused husband and this inhumane. Three more people who supported him in the movement were arrested. The police is busy with further investigations in this regard.

Namor is a poet Neda Fazli He once said that

