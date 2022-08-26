Yongzhou Daily News On the morning of August 25, Shan Zhufei, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department, stressed the need to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important ideas on strengthening and improving the work of people’s petitions, strictly In accordance with the “Regulations on the Work of Letters and Visits” and the provincial and municipal requirements on the work of letters and visits, put the interests of the people at the highest position in the heart, take the problems reported by the people by letter and visit as their own affairs, earnestly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of the people, and promote the Social harmony and stability.

Shan Zhufei went to Risheng Resettlement Community and Xiangguimingyuan Community in Lingling District successively, and received interviews on the issue of transitional resettlement fees reported by Tang Jianle and He Yunyun, and the petitions concerning the illegal occupation of pipelines in Xiangguimingyuan Community. Shan Zhufei pointed out that the petition work is an important part of the party’s mass work, and it is an important task for the party and the government to understand the people’s conditions, concentrate the people’s wisdom, safeguard the people’s interests, and unite the people’s hearts. For the problems reported by the masses, various departments in the urban area should coordinate and dispatch, complete the rectification according to the requirements and within the time limit, and give the masses a satisfactory result; it is necessary to sum up experience and lessons, deal with similar petition cases by inference, resolve the backlog of petitions, and Prevent the recurrence of such cases from the source.

Shan Zhufei emphasized that all units should fully implement the “Regulations on Letters and Visits” and earnestly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the masses. The people-centered thinking must be firmly established, and the petition department must quickly report the reasonable demands of the masses, and the relevant responsible units must actively address them. We should take the matters reported by the petitioners as our own, and go to the first scene of the petition case to study and solve the problem. We must attach great importance to source governance, give full play to the advantages of townships, sub-districts and other grassroots units in connecting with the masses, resolve the contradictions that lead to petition issues at the source, promote social harmony and stability, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress. (Thank you)