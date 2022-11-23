On the morning of November 22, Shancheng District held an emergency dispatch meeting for production safety to convey the spirit of the provincial and city-wide production safety conferences, analyze the current production safety situation, and arrange for the next step of production safety work. District Chief Guan Yue attended and delivered a speech. District leaders Wang Baoqing, Wang Jianping, Liu Hu, Lu Xiaodong, Qi Fulin, responsible comrades of relevant district units and enterprises in the jurisdiction participated.

To do a good job in the next step, Guan Yue emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively investigate and learn lessons, continue to carry out dynamic zeroing of safety hazards, conduct a comprehensive investigation of safety hazards in all production and business units, and comprehensively and in-depth and meticulous investigation of various safety hazards; Three-party professional organizations and production safety experts provide professional guidance on hidden safety hazards in the daily management and production process, put forward rectification suggestions, and list the list of assigned problems, so that safety inspections, hidden danger rectification and other work are planned, measured, and effective. Implemented and effective. It is necessary to do a good job in the rectification of hidden dangers, continue to carry out special rectifications for production safety, deepen the safety rectification of key industries such as hazardous chemicals, transportation, public places, and gas and heat supply, list the hidden dangers and problems found, and establish a platform Accounts, item-by-item rectifications are in place, account numbers are canceled within a time limit, law enforcement is further strengthened, and various illegal and illegal activities are severely investigated and dealt with. It is necessary to effectively improve the fire emergency response capability, improve the emergency rescue team system, improve the level of emergency equipment and material reserves, improve the emergency operation mechanism, and achieve fast response, fast arrival, fast extinguishment, and fast rescue. It is necessary to strengthen the publicity and education of safety production, vigorously publicize and popularize safety knowledge, organize and carry out various forms of publicity and popularization activities, sound the alarm for the masses through publicity and explanation of real cases, continue to expand the coverage of popularization of safety knowledge, and continuously enhance the self-protection of the general public ability. It is necessary to consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, strictly implement the safety production responsibility system, compact and compact the territorial management responsibility, industry supervision responsibility and corporate main responsibility, so that the responsibility is in place, the supervision coverage is in place, the system is in place, and the hidden dangers are in place for investigation and rectification; It is necessary to strictly implement the 24-hour emergency duty system, maintain an emergency state at all times, do a good job in on-duty duty, unimpeded information, and coordinate and command work, firmly guard the bottom line of safe production, and ensure the stability of safe production in mountainous areas and the overall social situation.