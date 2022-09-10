Shandong added 13 local confirmed cases yesterday, 70 local asymptomatic infectionsFly into the homes of ordinary people
From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 9, 2022, Shandong Province reported 13 new local confirmed cases, including 12 in Qingdao, 6 cases detected in centralized isolation points and 6 cases detected in home isolation medical observation; 1 case in Jining, System centralized isolation point detection. 70 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, including 36 cases in Qingdao, 20 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 8 cases were detected in high-risk areas, 6 cases were detected in home isolation medical observation, 1 case was detected in medium-risk areas and community 1 case was detected by screening; 34 cases were detected in Jining, 32 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 1 case was detected in high-risk areas, and 1 case was detected by key personnel in closed-loop management. There are no new confirmed cases imported from abroad. There were 3 new cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad, including 2 cases in Yantai, imported from South Korea and Russia; 1 case in Qingdao, imported from South Korea.
From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 9, 2022, Shandong Province reported that asymptomatic infections turned into confirmed cases.
From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 9, 2022, 6 local confirmed cases in Shandong Province were discharged, including 3 in Jining, 2 in Qingdao, and 1 in Yantai. 27 cases of local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 20 cases in Jining, 3 cases in Liaocheng, 3 cases in Heze, and 1 case in Qingdao. No confirmed cases imported from Shandong have been discharged from hospital. 4 cases of imported asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 2 cases in Jinan and 2 cases in Qingdao.
As of 24:00 on September 9, 2022, there are 75 local confirmed cases and 604 local asymptomatic infections in Shandong Province. Shandong Province currently has 20 imported confirmed cases and 36 imported asymptomatic infections.
Editor: Shen Jialing