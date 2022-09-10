Shandong added 13 local confirmed cases yesterday, 70 local asymptomatic infectionsFly into the homes of ordinary people

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 9, 2022, Shandong Province reported 13 new local confirmed cases, including 12 in Qingdao, 6 cases detected in centralized isolation points and 6 cases detected in home isolation medical observation; 1 case in Jining, System centralized isolation point detection. 70 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, including 36 cases in Qingdao, 20 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 8 cases were detected in high-risk areas, 6 cases were detected in home isolation medical observation, 1 case was detected in medium-risk areas and community 1 case was detected by screening; 34 cases were detected in Jining, 32 cases were detected in centralized isolation points, 1 case was detected in high-risk areas, and 1 case was detected by key personnel in closed-loop management. There are no new confirmed cases imported from abroad. There were 3 new cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad, including 2 cases in Yantai, imported from South Korea and Russia; 1 case in Qingdao, imported from South Korea.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 9, 2022, Shandong Province reported that asymptomatic infections turned into confirmed cases.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 9, 2022, 6 local confirmed cases in Shandong Province were discharged, including 3 in Jining, 2 in Qingdao, and 1 in Yantai. 27 cases of local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 20 cases in Jining, 3 cases in Liaocheng, 3 cases in Heze, and 1 case in Qingdao. No confirmed cases imported from Shandong have been discharged from hospital. 4 cases of imported asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 2 cases in Jinan and 2 cases in Qingdao.

As of 24:00 on September 9, 2022, there are 75 local confirmed cases and 604 local asymptomatic infections in Shandong Province. Shandong Province currently has 20 imported confirmed cases and 36 imported asymptomatic infections.