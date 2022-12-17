With the adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures, the public’s demand for anti-epidemic medicines such as antipyretics and antigen detection reagents has surged, and the market is in short supply. In the past few days, the Shandong Provincial Food and Drug Administration has set up two special classes for ensuring the supply and quality of drugs and medical devices for epidemic prevention and control.

Expand production capacity of ibuprofen tablets, Jingfang granules and other drugs

As an important production and export base of antipyretic and analgesic drugs in China, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is currently using three shifts and other methods to expedite the production of ibuprofen and other antipyretic and analgesic drugs that are urgently needed in the market. Previously, Shandong Provincial Food and Drug Administration completed the filing of the company’s application for changing the packaging specifications of ibuprofen tablets on the basis of approving Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical’s application for an increase in the production site of ibuprofen tablets, and urgently approved Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical’s production of ibuprofen and pseudoephedrine Tablets and compound theophylline and ephedrine tablets use special pharmaceutical raw materials. “Since the start of emergency production of ibuprofen tablets, the Shandong Provincial Food and Drug Administration, the Provincial Food and Drug Evaluation and Inspection Center, and the Third Branch of the Provincial Food and Drug Administration immediately activated the emergency mechanism, responded to the needs of enterprises within 24 hours, actively relied on docking enterprises, and opened up green channels. , Priority review and approval has played a huge role in ensuring supply.” Xu Wenhui, general manager of the company, said.





In order to expand the production capacity of Jingfang Granules, Shandong Provincial Food and Drug Administration simultaneously organized technical review, registration verification, and GMP compliance inspection for Shandong New Times Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and completed the addition of traditional Chinese medicine pre-treatment, Extract the approval of the production site. The Fifth Branch of the Provincial Food and Drug Administration in charge of the jurisdiction took the initiative to undertake on-site inspection tasks to shorten the approval time. On December 15, the new traditional Chinese medicine extraction production line of Jingfang Granule of Shandong New Times Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was put into use, and the production capacity increased from 640,000 bags/day before the expansion to 1.44 million bags/day.

“With the continuous optimization and adjustment of the national epidemic prevention policy, the existing workshop production capacity can no longer meet the urgent needs of the current epidemic prevention and control. After receiving the application for the expansion inspection of our company’s production line, the Shandong Provincial Food and Drug Administration will follow the ‘fast track’ to handle it within a limited time , Immediately, immediately arranged for the rapid review and on-site inspection of our company’s Jingfang granule (traditional medicine pretreatment, extraction) production line. From the submission of materials on December 6 to the completion of approval on December 14, it only took 8 In just 2 days, it was shortened by nearly 90% compared with the normal process of 2 months, fully helping to maximize production capacity.” Bai Xuedong, the head of enterprise quality, praised the efficient approval of the Shandong Provincial Food and Drug Administration. In addition, after Dezhou Deyao proposed the special drug demand plan for epidemic prevention and control, the Shandong Provincial Food and Drug Administration immediately opened a green channel to do it and go, achieving “zero waiting”.

Strict supervision to keep the bottom line of drug safety

While ensuring supply, the Shandong Provincial Food and Drug Administration has further strengthened the quality supervision of epidemic prevention and control medical equipment, and strictly adhered to the bottom line of drug safety.

In the production process, the Shandong Provincial Food and Drug Administration focuses on strengthening the supervision and inspection of production enterprises that have expanded production and capacity to ensure that they meet the relevant requirements for drug registration changes, GMP and production registration changes. At the same time, 26 companies and 53 varieties were sorted out from more than 400 drug companies as the focus of supervision.

In the circulation link, the Shandong Provincial Food and Drug Administration has carried out targeted special inspections on medical equipment for epidemic prevention and control, focusing on inspections of business qualifications, purchase channels, storage and transportation conditions, and sales records for pharmaceutical wholesale companies and retail chain headquarters; in the retail link, Enterprises are required to strictly control the purchase channels, storage and maintenance, pharmaceutical services, and distribution traceability of the “four types of drugs” and medicines for treating colds.