[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 15, 2022]At noon on November 15, a bank robbery occurred in Tai’an, Shandong. The live video showed that a large number of armed police and special police surrounded the bank involved with guns. When gunshots were heard at the scene, a large number of armed police rushed into the bank.

Several videos posted on the Internet showed that at about 12 noon that day, a robbery occurred at the Tai’an branch of the Bank of China at the junction of Caiyuan Street and Jiaochang Street in Taishan District, Tai’an City. A large number of police cars, police and armed police surrounded the scene, and all roads were blocked.

The citizen who shot the video said: “The bank was robbed, and everything was blocked.” “The armed police came down from a car, and all of them were armed with guns. Did you see that?”

Taishan District Public Security Bureau staff confirmed to mainland media that the police had gone to the scene of the crime to dispose of it, but it was not confirmed whether the suspect was armed.

Some local people broadcast the live video on the high-rise building, only to see a sniper ascending the high-rise building and aiming at it with a gun.

Soon after hearing gunshots, the citizens who shot the video exclaimed: “The gun was fired, the gun was fired! Crossed the line, crossed the line! It collapsed!”

The video footage showed that a group of armed police quickly rushed into the bank involved with guns.

At 2:22 p.m. that day, “Tai’an Daily” released a newsletter, saying that the Tai’an police had handled a bank robbery case. But the report was subsequently unavailable.

A local citizen told “Jimu News” that he saw a person being carried into an ambulance and taken away. The armed police have already left the scene, and a large number of police officers are still on guard at the scene.

As of press time, the Taian police have not notified the details of the bank robbery case.

According to information posted on Weibo, it is said that someone took hostages and robbed a bank. Netizens said one after another: “In what age, there are still people who dare to rob banks.” “The epidemic hurts people, and they can’t afford to live.” “They are all victims of the epidemic. The environment is not good, and it is easy to go to extremes.”

“Is there any demand that needs to be paid attention to? Or is the epidemic really hard to survive? I feel that bank robbery can only be seen on TV. I never imagined it.” Who should think about the robbery of the bank.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

