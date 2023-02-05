[The Epoch Times, February 05, 2023]On February 5, the average price of second-hand houses in Rushan Silver Beach with sea view fell below 1,000 yuan in Shandong Province, which rushed to the hot search list. In the past 10 years, the housing prices in this remote seaside town in Weihai have dropped by at least half.

The article “Summer and Winter Report on Silver Beach” published by “21st Century Business Herald” on the 5th stated that on February 4, Qian Wenhua (pseudonym) and his wife drove nearly 1,000 kilometers from Hangzhou, Zhejiang to Silver Beach, Rushan, Shandong. After looking at the 3-story single-family villa that was purchased for 5 million yuan 10 years ago but has been idle, he drove back to Hangzhou by car.

Today, the market price of this sea-view villa is only about 1.6 million yuan, a drop of nearly 70%. In the same community, even if it is a detached house with decoration, the owner’s quotation is only 2.7 million yuan.

In 10 years, it is not uncommon for house prices to drop by half in Rushan Silver Beach.

Silver Beach is 13 kilometers away from the old town of Rushan City and 90 kilometers away from downtown Weihai. It is easy to find houses with a unit price of less than 1,000 yuan in Yintan, and even a small apartment or a loft with a terrace can be bought with a total price of less than 100,000 yuan.

“The most indispensable thing in Yintan is houses and real estate agencies.” Qi Wudong (pseudonym), who has lived in the local area for 15 years and is now in the homestay business, said.

Silver Beach is known as “200 communities and 100,000 houses”. There are more than 1,000 intermediaries, large and small, and intermediaries make most of their money by not relying on intermediary fees. The model of collecting houses at a low price and reselling them at a high price.

It is difficult to hear Weihai accent in Yintan, where there are people from Beijing, Shanghai, Inner Mongolia, Tianjin, Northeast, Zhejiang, Hunan, Henan, Shanxi…

Just after the New Year of the Rabbit, Li Xianghong (pseudonym) adjusted a house with an expected value of 360,000 yuan to 320,000 yuan, but the intermediary said, “I have another house of the same type in my hand, but 260,000 yuan has not been sold. You The price is still high.”

Eight years ago, Li Xianghong from Henan bought a second-hand house on the third floor in a “first-line” community where you can see the sea in Yintan, through an intermediary introduced by her younger sister. , I did fine decoration later.

Four years later, she bought a house with a courtyard on the first floor in the same community, with an average price of more than 6,000.

A few years ago, Li Xianghong’s house on the third floor was listed at a price of 360,000 yuan, but it has not been sold yet.

“Then I bought both houses at a high point.” Li Xianghong said.

Zhao Longjiang (pseudonym), who has worked as a real estate agent for 13 years, said: “The price of second-hand houses in Silver Beach basically depends on who is more anxious to spend money.”

Since 2001, Silver Beach real estate has been running at full capacity, and a large number of residential areas have appeared densely. On the land 3 kilometers away from the sea, nearly 200 residential areas have been crowded. In the words of the locals, “Silver Beach is nothing but a house.”

In Yintan, most of the houses with a price of less than 1,000 yuan per square meter are penthouses with simple decoration.

Agent Zhao Longjiang (pseudonym) said: “The houses with a unit price of less than 1,000 yuan need to be carefully selected. The location is far away from the central beach area, and there is also a risk of water leakage.”

Similar to Li Xianghong’s experience of “buying at a high point”, many of the sea-view houses in Silver Beach are “the peak is the debut”.

Take the “Waterfront Houses” with relatively many residents as an example. When it was newly launched in 2009, the first row of houses less than 50 meters from the sea sold for 8,800 yuan per square meter. Yes, it’s selling for more than 4,000 now.”

According to Zhao Longjiang’s recollection, an aunt from Beijing asked him to buy a “waterfront house” sea view house. She sold 6 sets of them. In the next few years, the low-rise houses bought by the aunt were sold at a unit price of 3,000 yuan. The unit price of high-rise units with elevators is less than 2,000 yuan. “I lost a lot of money.”

Locals living in the old city of Rushan said that when buying a house, locals choose a city center that is far from the sea and has convenient commercial facilities.

After a large number of out-of-towners bought houses by the sea, due to factors such as seasons, distances, and traffic, they only come to Silver Beach for one to two weeks in summer from July to September every year, and many people even don’t come here for several years. back.

How inconvenient is the transportation to Silver Beach? If you are flying to Weihai Airport, the direct bus from the airport to Rushan has not resumed after the outage in the past two years. You can only take the bus to the north for more than 50 kilometers to reach the urban area of ​​Weihai, and then take a car to the south for 120 kilometers to Rushan; if you take a taxi from Weihai From the airport to Yintan, the distance is about 80 kilometers, and the toll is more than 200 yuan; if you travel by train, you usually need to take the train at Weihai Station, then transfer to the train at 9:20 every morning from Weihai to Rushan Railway Station, and continue to take a taxi to Yintan .

Coming out of Weihai Airport, the places we pass are almost all mountains and villages, and there are no conspicuous buildings on the way. Walking along the Yinjin Avenue into the boundary of Rushan, you will start to see new but empty buildings, dotted with some bungalows that were abandoned due to demolition.

In Yintan, taxis and online car-hailing are rarely seen, so many tourists who come to Yintan drive by themselves, and foreigners who bought a house in Yintan with the tour bus and are inconvenient to drive by themselves come to Yintan. Beaches will be less frequent.

In the off-season Silver Beach, the occupancy rate is extremely low. In winter, there are often only a few families living in a building in a non-heating community.

The heating of Silver Beach is also a long-standing problem. Most of the communities in Yintan do not have central heating in winter. Living in Yintan in winter, the main heating method is a gas wall-hung boiler, and the heating cost in winter is about 3,000 yuan; the family that does not live for a long time basically relies on air conditioners, electric blankets, and small suns for heating.

According to the explanations of many residents of Yintan, the reason why there is no central heating in Yintan is that the occupancy rate is not up to the standard, and the occupancy rate of most communities in winter is less than 10%. Negative cycle.

The short-term stay of the tourist population cannot drive the property market of Silver Beach back to blood. The local area is also unable to solve the employment problem of young people due to the lack of industries such as industry and commerce. “There are much more houses than people.” In addition, there is no natural inflow of population, and it is difficult to sell houses for rent, and there is no support for housing prices.

“Shandong Weihai Silver Beach sea view house fell below 1,000 yuan per square meter” was posted on the hot search, causing heated discussions among netizens:

“Fantasy World Record”: There is no heating in winter, and the supporting facilities are not good. It is indeed a lot cheaper. I went there for a while five years ago and never want to go again!

“Baidu Netizen b3be533”: It has fallen below the construction cost price.

