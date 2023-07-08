Shandur Polo Festival kicks off with a colorful ceremony

Web Desk: The opening match of Shandur Polo Festival organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Pakistan Army, District Administration Chitral Upper and Lower and District Police was played between Sarlaspur Upper and Sarlaspur Lower in which Sarlaspur Upper won the match by 1 goal. I won by 5 goals.

Various programs including paragliding, children’s tableau show and traditional dance were organized on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony.

Commissioner Malakand Shahidullah Khan said that the preparations for Shandur Polo Festival started from six months, I pay tribute to the organizers for the successful organization of the festival. He said these things on the occasion of the opening ceremony. Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Mohammad Bakhtiar Khan, Brigadier Imran Khan and others were also present.

Stalls have also been set up in the festival to highlight and promote the works of local artists and talented people from Chitral and Gilgit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

