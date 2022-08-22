[Epoch Times, August 21, 2022]The rare hot and dry climate in the mainland and the lack of electricity are facing challenges in many places. On August 21, Sichuan launched the first-level (red) emergency response for the highest level of energy supply guarantee for the first time. On the same day, Shanghai announced that it would close the Huangpu River Bund, the North Bund, and landscape lighting in the small Lujiazui area for two consecutive days.

On August 21, the Sichuan Provincial Government issued a notice to initiate an emergency response, saying that the local area was facing a severe situation of the highest extreme temperature, low rainfall, and high power load superimposition in the same period in history, and the contradiction between power supply and demand was extremely prominent.

This is the first time the local government has launched the highest level of emergency response since the “Sichuan Province Emergency Energy Supply Guarantee Emergency Plan (Trial)” was issued at the beginning of this year. . According to regulations, after the emergency response takes effect, the energy supply shall be carried out in accordance with the principles of the central government first, the local government first, the key points first, the general ones first, the safety first, the production second, and the living first, then the production.

On the same day, the Shanghai Municipal Government issued a notice stating that, in order to implement the requirements of the “2022 Shanghai Peak Season Summer Orderly Electricity Consumption Plan”, from the 22nd to 23rd of this month, the opening of the Bund, North Bund, and Xiaolujiazui areas along the Huangpu River will be suspended. Landscape lighting (including media curtain wall) is required to be followed by all relevant units.

The recent spread of high temperature and drought in many parts of the mainland has affected people’s livelihood and electricity consumption for economic activities. Sichuan faces a severe shortage of electricity supply.

On August 14, the Sichuan Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology and the State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company jointly issued the “Urgent Notice on Expanding the Scope of Industrial Enterprises to Provide Electricity to the People”, requiring industrial power users to “provide electricity to the people” from the 15th. ”, 6 days of suspension of production.

However, according to netizens, not only industrial power outages, but also commercial, subway, office buildings, and even residential power consumption, have already reached the situation where power outages for peak power consumption occur in turn. Many Sichuanese dare not turn on the air conditioner below 28 degrees. Or even if the heat is unbearable, the air conditioner can’t be turned on because of the power outage.

The power outage of industrial enterprises also affects the supply of automobile industry chain enterprises. It has even affected vehicle companies such as Tesla and SAIC in Shanghai.

On August 17, a document circulated on social media showed that the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology submitted a document to the Sichuan Provincial Government, requesting Sichuan Province to provide 16 auto parts companies located in the province, including Chengdu Yinli Auto Parts. Suppliers have continued to supply power, although automakers have not experienced any delays so far. After the news came out, the Shanghai Economic and Information Commission has confirmed that this letter is a real document.

According to Caixin.com, SAIC and Tesla reported to the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology that some power cuts in Sichuan Province have affected key auto parts suppliers, leading to a shortage of parts for SAIC and Tesla, affecting the production of vehicles. , mainly involving 16 enterprises including Chengdu Yinli Auto Parts Company.

The Shanghai Economic and Information Commission said that in order to ensure the stable supply of the industrial chain in the two places, the special business requested the Sichuan Department of Industry and Information Technology to coordinate with the relevant local departments to provide certain power resources for these enterprises, reduce the time of daytime power cuts, and meet the continuous and sufficient production needs of enterprises. . The letter also attached a list of auto parts and components companies affected by power restrictions in Sichuan.

The Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology coordinated the Sichuan Provincial Department of Economy and Information Technology to give priority to supplying power to the suppliers of the automotive industry chain companies SAIC Motor and Tesla, causing questions and dissatisfaction among the people in Chengdu, Sichuan.

“The people’s livelihood is running out of electricity, and you are still letting Sichuan guarantee your supply chain?”

“Let the electricity be used by the people. Every building in the community where I live will automatically lose power for one hour every night. The biggest fan in our house is my father blowing. Who is your Tesla?”

“Don’t our small businesses need electricity or life? Are all of Chengdu only cutting off electricity for Tesla’s supply chain? What are your reasons for doing this?”

After the matter was fermented, on August 18, the staff of the Shanghai Economic and Information Commission responded that this letter is not to compete for electricity with people’s livelihood, and will give priority to ensuring electricity for people’s livelihood. When industrial electricity is restored, I hope that these enterprises will be given priority. Consider restoring.

