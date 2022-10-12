After the long holiday in China, local diagnoses have appeared in many places including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Yunnan. Foreign media reported that in order to ensure the smooth progress of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, many places have once again increased control. As the epidemic in Shanghai heats up, officials have ordered nucleic acid testing to be doubled in all districts of the city; starting from the 11th, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, will not be allowed in or out.

According to the Central News Agency, the epidemic situation in Shanghai tends to heat up after the long holiday on November 1. The official announcement on Monday evening pointed out that from now until early November, community nucleic acid screening will be carried out at least twice a week in all districts of the city.

The official account of the Shanghai Municipal Government, “Shanghai Release”, released a message at 10 o’clock on Monday evening, stating that the recent spread of the new crown epidemic in many parts of the country, the movement of people and the frequent gatherings, and the pressure of “foreign defense against imports and internal defense against rebound” is still great.

Officials pointed out that in order to consolidate the results of epidemic prevention and control and quickly detect positive infections, it is necessary to further strengthen social nucleic acid screening. From now until early November, all districts in Shanghai will conduct community nucleic acid screening at least twice a week, and each district should arrange screening time reasonably; Check for places that are easy to miss.

Compared with the previous practice, only the areas where there are reports of socially positive infected persons must arrange for full-area screening, and the community is closed for management during the sampling period. In response to the normalization of nucleic acid testing, in areas where there are no socially positive infected persons, each district will also arrange nucleic acid testing once a week.

The Paper reported that Shao Jun, director of the Shanghai Big Data Center, said at a press conference on Monday afternoon that in order to strictly prevent the importation of the epidemic, all people who come to Shanghai and return to Shanghai must carry out “three inspections in three days” after arriving in Shanghai from now on, and they must be inspected within 24 hours. A nucleic acid test must be carried out within the country; for those who fail to complete the nucleic acid test according to the above requirements, the “Suishen Code” (Shanghai Health Code) will be assigned a yellow code.

The Shanghai Municipal Health Commission announced on the morning of the 10th that on the 9th, 3 new local confirmed cases (one of which was found in isolation and control) and 31 local asymptomatic infections; no new confirmed cases imported from abroad, but new 13 cases of asymptomatic infections were imported from abroad, all of which were found in closed-loop management and control.

There was a wild rumor in the community that “the primary and secondary schools in Shanghai will stop offline teaching next week and change to online classes”. The official urgently clarified that this news is not true, and only schools involved in the epidemic will stop physical courses. Some people ridiculed that before Shanghai closed the city at the end of March, the government also clarified several times that “there is no such thing”.