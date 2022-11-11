The establishment of China‘s first third-party testing platform for cell preparations in Shanghai will provide the industry with high-quality, high-efficiency, and non-profit third-party testing, and will provide important support for ensuring the quality of cell products.

According to surging news reports, Li Jizong, director of the Shanghai Biomedical Science and Technology Development Center, introduced Shanghai on Thursday (November 10) afternoon around the recently released “Shanghai Action Plan for Promoting Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Industrial Development (2022-2024)”. Cell therapy technology innovation policy and support platform layout.

Li Jizong said that in terms of technological innovation, Shanghai Biomedical Technology Development Center mainly focuses on three aspects: basic research, key technologies and core equipment materials.

The first is to strengthen the forward-looking layout of basic research, forward-looking layout of basic frontier and interdisciplinary research such as the discovery of new immune targets, stem cell fate regulation, and new engineered cell therapy, to promote the integrated development of basic research and applied basic research, and to strengthen cooperation with traditional Chinese medicine and other disciplines. Innovate and integrate, promote the construction of a number of key cell therapy laboratories and technology innovation centers, and actively plan the deployment of major municipal science and technology projects.

The second is to strengthen key technology research, strengthen key technology research such as high-throughput target screening, in vitro gene modification systems, new vector delivery technology, high-quality source cell preparation, and cell product traceability, and promote the application of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and single-cell technology. , to accelerate the innovation and industrialization of cell therapy products related engineering technologies and production processes.

The third is to speed up the research and development of core equipment and materials, and carry out research and development and application of automated closed cell processing equipment, process analysis technology (PAT) systems and other instruments and equipment, as well as functional identification reagents, cell culture media, virus purification chromatography fillers and other reagents and consumables. Achieve autonomous and controllable core equipment and materials for cell therapy production.

In terms of supporting platform layout, Shanghai Biomedical Technology Development Center mainly focuses on three aspects: clinical research transformation, third-party testing, and product development and preparation.

The first is the clinical research transformation platform, which further enhances the cell preparation, storage, detection and R&D service capabilities of platforms such as the National Stem Cell Transformation Resource Bank and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Cell Resource Bank, promotes the construction of relevant cell resource banks, and provides stable, stable, and reliable services for various innovative entities in the cell therapy industry. High-quality cell sources and technical services.

The second is the third-party testing platform for cell therapy products, benchmarking against international standards, and optimizing and improving the functions of the cell preparation R&D and preparation service platform and the third-party testing service platform. At present, the cell detection module of the biopharmaceutical functional platform has been operating normally, and a series of testing standards such as sterility testing have been formulated, and the first third-party testing platform for cell preparations in China has been established, which will provide the industry with high-quality, high-efficiency, and non-profit first-party testing. Tripartite testing will provide important support for ensuring the quality of cell products.

The third is the cell therapy product R&D and preparation platform. Shanghai has built a municipal-level cell therapy clinical research public service platform, providing enterprises and medical institutions with on-demand preparation of research-grade and clinical-grade cell products, as well as product quality traceability and other services.

At present, the Shanghai Biomedical Technology Development Center is accelerating the construction of a cell therapy product preparation module. As an important part of the functional platform, this module will reach a production capacity of more than 1,000 cell therapy products per year after completion, and realize the research and inspection of obstetric and medical products. Linkage to further empower cell therapy technology innovation and industrial development.

Li Jizong said that this action plan will further strengthen the technology-enabled industry, accelerate the transformation of the first-mover advantage of independent innovation into industrial advantages, accelerate the high-quality development of the cell therapy industry, and form the “Shanghai Model” of technological innovation and industrial development in the field of cell therapy.