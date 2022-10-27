Source title: The first day of booster vaccination of Shanghai inhaled new crown vaccine: machine inhalation and atomization, citizens say it is like inhaling air

On October 26, Shanghai launched booster immunization with inhaled recombinant new coronavirus vaccine. At 9 o'clock, Mr. Li became the first vaccinated at the Tianshan Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Mr. Li said that he felt nothing after inhaling, "like sucking air". According to He Jinhui, an inoculation nurse, the operation of inhaled vaccines is not difficult. The machine can accurately extract the injection, and the injection can be automatically atomized by pressing a button.

