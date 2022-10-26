original title:

Shanghai launches inhalation to vaccinate citizens with new crown vaccine: as simple as inhaling air

China News Service, Shanghai, October 26th (Reporter Kang Yuzhan Xu Yin) Shanghai launched the inhalation of the recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector) on the 25th to boost the immunization appointment registration, and the booster immunization will be launched on the 26th.

At 9:00 a.m. on the 26th, the new crown vaccination clinic of Tianshan Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Changning District, Shanghai welcomed the first batch of citizens to receive the “inhaled” new crown vaccine. Mr. Li, a citizen, told reporters that he had been vaccinated with the “one shot” of the new crown vaccine before, and he also planned to take a “boost shot” recently. After seeing the news about the “inhalation” vaccine, he made an appointment to try it as soon as possible.

The reporter saw that before starting the vaccination, the nurse handed Mr. Li a nebulizer cup, and then asked Mr. Li to take a breath, and then opened the inhalation port on the nebulizer cup. Mr. Li took a deep breath with the nozzle of the atomizing cup in his mouth, and slowly inhaled the mist in the cup until there was no mist in the cup. “I feel like breathing air, there is no smell, the whole process feels very simple,” said Mr. Li.

Shanghai has launched inhalation of the new crown vaccine.Photo by Kang Yuzhan

It is reported that the inoculation of the recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector) for inhalation mainly includes two parts: atomization and inhalation. The vaccine liquid is atomized into fine particles by the atomizing device and injected into the atomizing cup, and then the recipient completes the “inoculation” by inhaling.

He Jinhui, head nurse of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Tianshan Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Changning District, Shanghai, said, “Before getting the cup, the inoculated person should exhale, let out a breath, and then open the inhalation hole of the cup. Then inhale hard for 10 to 10 minutes. 15 seconds, then suck up all the mist in the cup and hold your breath, preferably more than 5 seconds, and finally put on a mask.”

He Jinhui reminded that after the “inoculation” is completed, citizens need to watch the scene for 30 minutes before leaving. Once there is obvious foggy gas in the nebulizer cup after inhalation, or coughing or exhalation occurs during the inhalation process (including the 5-second breath holding period), the vaccine needs to be re-inhaled one time at a time, and only one repeated inhalation is allowed. Avoid contact with known allergens and common allergens within one week after vaccination. It is recommended to drink plenty of water, rest early, avoid strenuous exercise, try not to drink alcohol, and do not eat spicy food or seafood.

It is understood that people aged 18 and over who have been vaccinated with relevant inactivated vaccines and intramuscularly injected recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector) for 6 months can choose to use inhaled recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector). viral vector) for one booster immunization. This booster immunization is free of charge. The population currently only needs one dose of homologous booster or sequential booster immunizations.