The Municipal Health Commission announced this morning (August 13): From 0 to 24:00 on August 12, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia and 3 asymptomatic infections were added, all of which were found during isolation and control. There were 8 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 2 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 12, 2018, 1 new local confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was added.

the case, who lives in Minhang District and is a closed-loop isolation and control personnel in the city. During the period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 12, 2018, 3 new cases of local asymptomatic infection were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1lives in Xuhui District,Asymptomatic infection 2, asymptomatic infection 3living in Minhang District, all of whom are closed-loop isolation control personnel in the city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

2022August 12, 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 8 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia were reported. Three patients were cured and discharged, all from the United States.

Case 1Chinese nationality, studying in Canada, departing from Canada, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 8, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering customs, during which symptoms developed. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 2Chinese nationality, working in Ethiopia, departed from Ethiopia, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 9, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 3As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in Canada, departing from Canada, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 4, Case 5All are Chinese nationals, case 4 is studying in the United States, case 5 is working in the United States, case 4 and case 5 departed from the United States and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022. symptom. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 6He is a Chinese citizen, works in the Netherlands, departed from the Netherlands, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 7He is a Chinese national, works in Germany, departed from Germany, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 8An Ethiopian crew member who works in Vietnam, departed from Vietnam, and arrived in Shanghai with the ship on August 10, 2022. Due to symptoms, he was sent to a designated medical institution for isolation and observation after entering the country. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

8Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmenttracked165 close contacts have been placed under centralized isolation and observation。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 12, 2019, 2 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infected person 1He is a Chinese national, traveled in Canada, departed from Canada, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 6, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 2Chinese nationality, studying in the United Kingdom, departing from the United Kingdom, transiting through Canada, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 8, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

2Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe close contacts of the same flight have previously implemented centralized isolation and observation.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 12th, 9 cases of imported asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation.

2022July 3, 00:00 to 2022At 24:00 on August 12, 2018, a total of 156 local confirmed cases, 176 were cured and discharged, 4 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 658 asymptomatic infections were reported. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

As of 24:00 on August 12, 2022, a total of 5,012 imported confirmed cases were overseas, 4,920 were discharged from hospital, and 92 were treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.