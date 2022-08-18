The Municipal Health Commission this morning (August 18) Notification: From 0 to 24:00 on August 17, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, and 4 new local asymptomatic infections, of which 2 asymptomatic infections were found in isolation and control. There were 7 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 3 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 17, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 17, 2022, 4 new cases of local asymptomatic infection were added.

Asymptomatic infection1lives in Pudong New Area,Asymptomatic infection2living in Xuhui District, all of them are closed-loop isolation and control personnel in this city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

Asymptomatic infection3, is a person who has returned to Shanghai from another province and lives in Huangpu District. During the self-health monitoring period of the person returning to Shanghai, an abnormal nucleic acid test is found, that is, they will be quarantined and controlled. The result of the CDC review was positive, and the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection. (Announced on August 17)

Asymptomatic infection4, lives in Hongkou District, and found abnormal in the normalized nucleic acid test, that is, he was quarantined and controlled. The result of the CDC review was positive, and the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection. (Announced on August 17)

August 17, 2022 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report7 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia. Seven patients were cured and discharged, including two from the United States, two from Russia, one from Singapore, one from Canada and one from France.

case1American nationality, visiting relatives in Japan, departing from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in the United States,case3Resident of Taiwan, working in the United States, case2. Case 3 departed from the United States, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case4Japanese nationality, living in Japan, starting from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case5Chinese nationality, working in France, starting from France, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 15, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case6British nationals, visiting relatives in the UK, departing from the UK and transiting through Germany,case7German nationality, visiting relatives in Germany, departing from Germany, case6. Case 7 took the same flight and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 16, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

7 overseas imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts183 people have been quarantined and observed。

From 0 to 24:00 on August 17, 2022, 3 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection1Chinese nationality, living in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Australia, departing from Australia, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3Chinese nationality, working in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

3 cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts55 people, all of whom have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

From 0 to 24:00 on August 17, 2022, 18 cases of imported asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 2At 24:00 on August 17, 2022, a total of 157 cases were confirmed locally, 177 cases were cured and discharged, 4 cases were treated in hospital, and 0 cases died; 679 cases were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as ofAt 24:00 on August 17, 2022, there were a total of 5,055 imported confirmed cases abroad, 4,955 were discharged from hospital, and 100 were treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.