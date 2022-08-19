The Municipal Health Commission this morning (August 19) Notification: From 0 to 24:00 on August 18, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, and 3 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in isolation and control. There were 7 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 3 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

Asymptomatic infection1lives in Huangpu District,Asymptomatic infection2lives in Xuhui District,Asymptomatic infection3living in Minhang District, all of them are closed-loop isolation control personnel in the city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

August 18, 2022 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report7 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia. Eight patients were cured and discharged, including two from Japan, two from the United States, one from New Zealand, one from Canada, one from Russia, and one from Australia.

case1Chinese nationals, visiting relatives in the UK, departing from the UK, transiting via Singapore, and arriving atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 11, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2Chinese nationality, working in Japan, starting from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case3Chinese nationality, living in the UK,case4British nationality, visiting relatives in the UK, cases3. Case 4 departed from the United Kingdom, transited through Finland, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 15, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case5Chinese nationality, living in Spain, starting from Spain, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 16, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case6. Case 7All are Chinese nationals, cases6 Visiting relatives in Australia, case 7 lives in Australia, case 6 and case 7 departed from Australia, transited through New Zealand, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 16, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed. Symptoms appear in between. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

7 overseas imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts120 people have been quarantined and observed。

Asymptomatic infection1Chinese nationality, living in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2For French nationality, visiting relatives in France, departing from France, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 15, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3U.S. citizen, living in the United States, departing from the United States, transiting through Canada, and ending inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 17, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

3 cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts112 people have been quarantined and observed。

From 0 to 24:00 on August 18, 2022, 19 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 2 cases of local asymptomatic infections and 17 cases of imported asymptomatic infections.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 2At 24:00 on August 18, 2022, a total of 157 cases were confirmed locally, 177 cases were cured and discharged, 4 cases were treated in hospital, and 0 cases died; 682 cases were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as ofAt 24:00 on August 18, 2022, there were a total of 5,062 imported confirmed cases abroad, 4,963 were discharged, and 99 were treated in the hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.