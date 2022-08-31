The Municipal Health Commission this morning (August 31) Notification: From 0 to 24:00 on August 30, 2022, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia and 1 asymptomatic infection were added, of which 1 asymptomatic infection was found during isolation and control. Four new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and three asymptomatic infections were added, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 30, 2022, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia was added.

the case，On August 29th, he came to Shanghai for business trip from other provinces and temporarily lived in Minhang District. When he found abnormal results in the normalized nucleic acid test, he was quarantined and controlled. After review by the city and district CDC, the nucleic acid test result was positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 30, 2022, 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection was added.

The asymptomatic infected personlives in Baoshan District,The close contacts of the local confirmed cases reported on August 25 are the city’s closed-loop isolation control personnel. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal. The results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

August 30, 2022 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report4 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia. Six patients were cured and discharged, including two from Japan, one from Trinidad and Tobago, one from New Zealand, one from Canada, and one from the United States.

case1For Taiwan residents, visiting relatives in Taiwan area, departing from Taiwan area, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 25, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2Chinese nationality, working in Mali, departing from Mali, transiting via France, and arriving atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 26, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case3For Japanese nationality, visiting relatives in Japan, departing from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case4A Swedish citizen, visiting relatives in Sweden, departing from Sweden, transiting through Finland, and arriving atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 29, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

4 overseas imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts102 people have been quarantined and observed。

From 0 to 24:00 on August 30, 2022, 3 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection1. Asymptomatic infected persons 2All are Chinese nationals, asymptomatic infected persons1. Studying in the United States, asymptomatic infection 2 working in the United States, asymptomatic infection 1, asymptomatic infection 2 departing from the United States, taking the same flight, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 27, 2022, and immediately after entering the customs. He was quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3Chinese nationality, studying in Japan, starting from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

3 cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts57 people, all of whom have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

From 0-24:00 on August 30, 2022, 9 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 3 cases of local asymptomatic infections and 6 cases of imported asymptomatic infections.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 2At 24:00 on August 30, 2022, a total of 163 cases were confirmed locally, 182 were cured and discharged, 5 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 715 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as ofAt 24:00 on August 30, 2022, the cumulative number of overseas imported confirmed cases was 5136 cases, discharged5070 cases, 66 cases in hospital. There is 1 suspected case under investigation.