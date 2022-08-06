The Municipal Health and Health Commission notified this morning (August 6): From 0-24:00 on August 5, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia and asymptomatic infections. There were 8 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 11 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 5, 2019, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia. 6 cases were cured and discharged.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 5, 2019, there were no new local asymptomatic infections.

2022August 5th, 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 8 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia were reported. Seven patients were cured and discharged, including three from Russia, one from the United States, one from the United Kingdom, one from the Netherlands, and one from Morocco.

Case 1He is a Canadian citizen and lives in Canada. He departed from Canada and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 29, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 2He is a Chinese national, lives in Russia, departed from Russia, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 31, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 3He is a Canadian citizen and lives in Canada. He departed from Canada and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 4As an American, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 5Chinese nationality, working in New Zealand, departing from New Zealand,Case 6Australian nationality, living in Australia, departing from Australia, transiting through New Zealand, case 5 and case 6 took the same flight, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 2, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms developed . Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 7He is a Chinese national, works in the United States, departed from the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 3, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 8He is a Danish citizen and lives in Denmark. He departed from Denmark and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 3, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

8Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmenttracked62 close contacts on the same flight have been quarantined and observed。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 5th, 11 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1of Russian nationality, living in Russia,Asymptomatic infected person 2Chinese nationality, studying in Russia, asymptomatic infection 1 and asymptomatic infection 2 departed from Russia, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 31, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed. Routine nucleic acid testing is abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 3, asymptomatic infection 4All of them are Chinese nationals, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, taking the same flight, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 2, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 5 – asymptomatic infection 8All are Chinese,Asymptomatic infection 9, asymptomatic infection 10All are American, 5 asymptomatic infected persons – 7 asymptomatic infected persons are working in the United States, 8 asymptomatic infected persons are studying in the United States, 9 asymptomatic infection persons are visiting relatives in the United States, 10 asymptomatic infection persons are living in the United States, and asymptomatic infection Person 5—asymptomatic infected person 10 departed from the United States, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 3, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 11He is of German nationality, lives in Germany, departed from Germany, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 4, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

11Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationtracked214 people who were in close contact with the flight have been quarantined and observed。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on August 5, 2008, 31 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 12 local asymptomatic infections and 19 imported asymptomatic infections.

2022From 0:00 on July 3, 2022 to 24:00 on August 5, 2022, a total of 153 cases were confirmed locally, 164 were cured and discharged, 13 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 650 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

As of 24:00 on August 5, 2022, there have been 4,950 imported confirmed cases abroad, 4,868 were discharged from hospital, and 82 were treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.