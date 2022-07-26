The Municipal Health Commission this morning (July26date) notification:20227moon25DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 4 new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia and 15 asymptomatic infections were added, of which 4 confirmed cases and 12 asymptomatic infections were found in isolation and control.New confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia2cases and asymptomatic infections7Examples are found in closed-loop control.

20227moon25DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 4 new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia were added. 7 cases were cured and discharged.

case1lives in Jing’an District,case2. Case 3lives in Baoshan District,case4, living in Songjiang District, all of whom are closed-loop isolation and control personnel in this city, during which the new coronavirus nucleic acid test results were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

20227moon25DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 15 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were reported.

Asymptomatic infection1—asymptomatic infection 3lives in Jing’an District,Asymptomatic infection4 – Asymptomatic infected persons 6lives in Yangpu District,Asymptomatic infection7—Asymptomatic infected persons 11lives in Baoshan District,Asymptomatic infection12living in Songjiang District, all of whom are closed-loop isolation control personnel in the city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

Asymptomatic infection13lives in Pudong New Area,Asymptomatic infection14lives in Putuo District,Asymptomatic infection15, lives in Songjiang District, and found abnormal results during nucleic acid testing, that is, he was quarantined and controlled. The result of the CDC review was positive, and the patient was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection. (Announced on July 25)

20227moon25Day0-24 hours,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report2confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia.cured and discharged5 cases, including from the United States3For example, from the United Arab Emirates1 case, 1 case from Peru.

case1For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 23, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2Be a U.S. citizen, live in the U.S., travel from the U.S.,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

2Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment and have been trackedclose contact with the flight26 people, all of whom have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

20227moon25Day0-24:00, new imported asymptomatic infections7example.

Asymptomatic infection1Chinese nationality, working in Singapore, starting from Singapore, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 18, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2Chinese nationality, working in New Zealand, departing from New Zealand, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 19, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 20, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection4Chinese nationality, working in Nigeria, starting from Nigeria, transiting through the Netherlands, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 20, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection5Chinese nationality, working in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 21, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection6Chinese nationality, studying in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 22, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection7Chinese nationality, studying in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 23, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

7Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observation，trackedclose contact with the flight86 people, all of whom have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

20227moon25DayFrom 0 to 24:00, the asymptomatic infection will be released from medical observation21example, among which local asymptomatic infection18For example, overseas imported asymptomatic infections3example.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to July 2, 20225DayAt 24:00, a total of 143 local confirmed cases, 130 were cured and discharged, 37 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 610 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as of20227moon25DayAt 24:00, a total of 486 imported confirmed cases overseas8For example, discharge from hospital4810For example, in-hospital treatment58example.Suspected cases to be investigated0 examples.