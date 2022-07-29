The Municipal Health Commission this morning (July29) Notification: 20227moon2From 0 to 24:00 on the 8th, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia and 6 asymptomatic infections were found in isolation and control. There were 4 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 14 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

20227moon2From 0 to 24:00 on the 8th, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia was added. 4 cases were cured and discharged.

the case, lives in Baoshan District, and is a closed-loop isolation control person in the city. During the period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

20227moon2From 0 to 24:00 on the 8th, 6 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were reported.

Asymptomatic infection1lives in Pudong New Area,Asymptomatic infection2lives in Hongkou District,Asymptomatic infection3lives in Minhang District,Asymptomatic infection4 – Asymptomatic infected persons 6living in Baoshan District, all of whom are closed-loop isolation and control personnel in this city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

20227moon20-24:00 on the 8th,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report4 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia. 6 cases were cured and discharged, including 3 cases from the United States, 1 case from Canada, 1 case from the United Arab Emirates, and 1 case from Taiwan.

case1Be a U.S. citizen, live in the U.S., travel from the U.S.,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 20, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2Chinese nationality, studying in Japan, starting from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case3For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Russia, starting from Russia, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case4Chinese nationality, working in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

4 confirmed cases imported from abroad have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment, and close contacts with the flight have been quarantined and observed.

20227moon2From 0:00 to 24:00 on the 8th, 14 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection1. Asymptomatic infected persons 2All Chinese nationality, asymptomatic infection1. Working in Germany, starting from Germany, asymptomatic infection 2. Studying in the UK, departing from the UK, transiting through Germany, asymptomatic infection 1 and asymptomatic infection 2 taking the same flight and arriving in Shanghai on July 21, 2022 Pudong International Airport was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3 – Asymptomatic infected persons 8All Chinese nationality, asymptomatic infection3 – Asymptomatic infection 6 working in Russia, asymptomatic infection 7 studying in Russia, asymptomatic infection 8 living in Russia, asymptomatic infection 3 – Asymptomatic infection 8 departing from Russia, taking the same flight, in 2022 Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2019, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection9Chinese nationality, living in Chile, departing from Chile, transiting through the United States, and arriving atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 26, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection10—asymptomatic infected persons 14All are Chinese nationals, work in the United States, depart from the United States, take the same flight, andArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 27, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

14 cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observation，trackedclose contact with the flight94 people have been quarantined and observed。

20227moon2From 0-24:00 on the 8th, 28 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 20 cases of local asymptomatic infections and 8 cases of imported asymptomatic infections.

From 0:00 on July 3, 2022 to 24:00 on July 28, 2022, a total of 149 local confirmed cases were diagnosed, 142 were cured and discharged, 31 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 641 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as of20227moon2At 24:00 on the 8th, the cumulative number of overseas imported confirmed cases was 4888 cases, 48 ​​discharged27 cases, treated in hospital61 case. There is 1 suspected case under investigation.