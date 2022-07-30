The Municipal Health Commission announced this morning (July 30): From 0 to 24:00 on July 29, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia and 4 asymptomatic infections were added, all of which were found during isolation and control. There were 12 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 13 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on July 29, 2019, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia was added. 1 case was cured and discharged.

the case, lives in Baoshan District, and is a closed-loop isolation control person in the city. During the period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on July 29, 2019, 4 new cases of local asymptomatic infection were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1lives in Pudong New Area,Asymptomatic infected person 2lives in Hongkou District,Asymptomatic infection 3lives in Minhang District,Asymptomatic infected persons 4living in Baoshan District, all of whom are closed-loop isolation control personnel in this city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

2022July 29, 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 12 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia were reported. Two patients were cured and discharged, including one from Namibia and one from the United States.

Case 1He is of Russian nationality, lives in Russia, departed from Russia, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 2, Case 3All Chinese nationals, working in the United States, departed from the United States, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, during which they developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 4He is a Chinese national, works in the UAE, departed from the UAE, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 5He is a Chilean, lives in Chile, departed from Chile, transited through the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 26, 2022. After entering the country, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 6 – Case 10They are all Chinese nationals, working in the United States, departing from the United States, taking the same flight, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 26, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 11He is a Chinese national, works in the United States, departed from the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 26, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 12He is a Chinese national, lives in the United States, departed from the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 28, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

12A confirmed case imported from abroad has been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment, and 25 close contacts with the flight have been traced, and centralized isolation and observation have been implemented.

2022From 0 to 24:00 on July 29, 13 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 20, 2022, he will be quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and the routine nucleic acid test is abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 2He is a Chinese national, works in the United States, departed from the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 3, asymptomatic infection 4All are Chinese nationals, working in Russia, departing from Russia, taking the same flight, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 5He is a Chinese national, works in the UAE, departed from the UAE, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6Chinese nationality, studying in the United States, departing from the United States, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 26, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons7He is a Chinese national, works in the United States, departed from the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 26, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons8He is a Chinese national, works in New Zealand, departed from New Zealand, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 26, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

asymptomatic infection9Chinese nationality, working in Mexico, departing from Mexico, transiting through the Netherlands, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 27, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 10 – asymptomatic infection 12All of them are Chinese nationals, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, taking the same flight, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 28, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 13As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 28, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

13Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationtrackedThere are 117 close contacts on the same flight, all of which have been quarantined and observed。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on July 29, 2019, 30 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 26 cases of local asymptomatic infections and 4 cases of imported asymptomatic infections.

2022From 0:00 on July 3, 2022 to 24:00 on July 29, 2022, a total of 150 cases were confirmed locally, 143 were cured and discharged, 31 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 645 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

As of 24:00 on July 29, 2022, there have been 4,900 imported confirmed cases abroad, 4,829 were discharged from hospital, and 71 were treated in hospital. There is 1 suspected case under investigation.