The Municipal Health Commission announced this morning (September 17): From 0 to 24:00 on September 16, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, and one new case of local asymptomatic infection was found during isolation and control. There were 9 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 4 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

The asymptomatic infected personwho lives in Minhang District and is a close contact of a confirmed local case reported on September 13. During the isolation and control period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, Laboratory tests and imaging examination results, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

2022September 16, 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 9 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia were reported. 9 patients were cured and discharged, including 3 from the United States, 2 from Singapore, 2 from Canada, 1 from Denmark, and 1 from Taiwan.

Case 1Chinese nationality, living in France, departing from France, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 12, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering customs, during which symptoms developed. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 2Chinese nationality, working in Germany, starting from Germany,Case 3American nationality, living in the United States, departing from the United States and transiting through Germany. Case 2 and Case 3 took the same flight and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 13, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. . Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 4, Case 5All of them are Chinese nationals, case 4 is visiting relatives in Canada, case 5 is living in Canada, case 4 and case 5 departed from Canada, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 14, 2022, and were quarantined immediately after entering customs. Observation, during which symptoms appear. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 6, Case 7All are Chinese nationals, case 6 is studying in Germany, case 7 is living in Germany, case 6 and case 7 departed from Germany, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 14, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. Observation, during which symptoms appear. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 8He is a Chinese national, works in the United States, departed from the United States, transited through Denmark, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 14, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 9He is a Chinese national, works in the United States, departed from the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

9Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been tracked125 close contacts have been placed under centralized isolation and observation。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on September 16, 2019, 4 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1He is a Chinese national, works in South Korea, departed from South Korea, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 12, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 2, asymptomatic infection 3All are Chinese nationals, asymptomatic infection 2 is studying in Germany, asymptomatic infection 3 lives in Germany, asymptomatic infection 2, asymptomatic infection 3 departed from Germany, took the same flight, and arrived on September 14, 2022 Shanghai Pudong International Airport was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 4He is a Chinese national, lives in the United States, departed from the United States, transited through Denmark, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 14, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

4Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been tracked97 close contacts have been placed under centralized isolation and observation。

2022From 0 to 24:00 on September 16, 2019, 6 cases of imported asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation.

2022July 3, 00:00 to 2022At 24:00 on September 16, 2018, a total of 171 local confirmed cases, 191 were cured and discharged, 4 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 749 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

As of 24:00 on September 16, 2022, a total of 5,285 imported confirmed cases were overseas, 5,188 were discharged from hospital, and 97 were treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.