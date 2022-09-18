The Municipal Health Commission announced this morning (September 18): September 17, 2022 0—24At the time, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia and asymptomatic infections. There were 16 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 9 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

2022September 17, 0—24At the time, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia. 1 case was cured and discharged.

2022September 17, 0—24At the time, there were no new local asymptomatic infections.

2022September 17, 0—24hour,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 16 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia were reported. Twelve cases were cured and discharged, including 2 from Canada, 2 from the United States, 2 from Germany, 1 from Peru, 1 from Malaysia, 1 from Japan, 1 from the United Kingdom, and 2 from Taiwan.

Case 1Chinese nationality, living in the UK, departing from the UK, transiting through Finland, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 12, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 2Chinese nationality, living in France, departing from France, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 12, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering customs, during which symptoms developed. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 3Chinese nationality, working in Mexico, departing from Mexico, transiting through the Netherlands, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 13, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during that time. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 4He is a Chinese national, works in the United States, departed from the United States, transited through Denmark, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 14, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 5 – Case 8All are residents of Taiwan,Case 9U.S. citizen, case 5—Case 9 all lived in Taiwan, departed from Taiwan, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 10He is of Japanese nationality, lives in Japan, departed from Japan, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 11He is a Chinese national, lives in the United States, departed from the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 12Chinese nationality, studying in Australia, departing from Australia, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering customs, during which symptoms developed. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 13He is a Chinese national, works in the United States, departed from the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 14Chinese nationality, working in South Africa, departing from South Africa, transiting through France, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering customs, during which symptoms developed. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 15, Case 16All of them are of Chinese nationality. Case 15 is working in Singapore, case 16 is studying in Singapore, case 15 and case 16 departed from Singapore and took the same flight to arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. Observation, during which symptoms appear. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

16Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been tracked454 close contacts have been put into centralized isolation and observation。

2022September 17, 0—24At the same time, 9 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1Chinese nationality, living in Austria, departed from Austria, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 2As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 3He is a Taiwan resident, lives in Taiwan, departs from Taiwan, and arrives at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022. After entering the customs, he will be quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests are abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 4He is an American citizen, lives in the United States, departed from the United States, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 5Chinese nationality, working in Germany, departed from Germany, arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 15, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6Chinese nationality, studying in Canada, departing from Canada, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons7Chinese nationality, studying in Japan, departing from Japan, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and being quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 8, asymptomatic infection 9All are Chinese nationals, 8 asymptomatic infected persons are working in Singapore, depart from Singapore, asymptomatic infected persons 9 are studying in the UK, depart from the UK and transit through Singapore, asymptomatic infection 8 and asymptomatic infection 9 take the same flight, Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

9Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been tracked211 close contacts have been placed under centralized isolation and observation。

2022September 17, 0—24At that time, 10 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation, including 4 cases of local asymptomatic infection and 6 cases of imported asymptomatic infection.

2022From 0:00 on July 3, 2022 to 24:00 on September 17, 2022, a total of 171 local confirmed cases were diagnosed, 192 were cured and discharged, 3 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 749 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

As of 24:00 on September 17, 2022, there have been 5,301 imported confirmed cases abroad, 5,200 discharged from hospital, and 101 treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.