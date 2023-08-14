Shanghai Police Detain Head of Immigration Intermediary Company on Charges of Illegal Business Operations

Shanghai Immigration Intermediary Company Executive Detained on Charges of Illegal Business Operations

Shanghai police have confirmed the detention of the person in charge of an immigration intermediary company for alleged “illegal business operations.” The accused individual, identified as He Mei, is suspected of engaging in unauthorized foreign exchange transactions by collecting domestic currency and providing foreign currency overseas. The detained executive is believed to be associated with Wailian Go Abroad, one of the largest Sino-US immigration agency companies in Shanghai.

While reports suggest that authorities have obtained decades of immigration data from the company, this information has not been confirmed at this time. International media outlets have reached out to Wailian Go Abroad for comment on He Mei’s arrest, but the company has chosen to remain silent on the matter.

The news of the detention has ignited discussions on Chinese social media about China‘s stricter control over legal and underground foreign exchange transactions. This issue has gained significance in the post-pandemic period, as the number of Chinese immigrants and students studying abroad has continued to rise.

According to analysts, the Shanghai police’s targeting of large immigration agencies indicates their concern about the significant outflow of funds from the country. Tighter foreign exchange controls have made exchanging Chinese currency for foreign currency more challenging, requiring individuals to go through official review procedures that are time-consuming and complicated.

Despite the hurdles, immigration services in Shanghai have witnessed a surge in popularity. Many middle-class individuals, including intellectuals, are seeking opportunities to immigrate or study abroad. They view immigration as an opportunity to retire in countries like the United States or Vancouver. The desire to emigrate has grown even among individuals who are not super-rich but aspire to a better life.

China has strict foreign exchange control regulations in place, with residents having an annual personal foreign exchange remittance limit of $50,000. However, intermediaries and institutions have been facilitating the transfer of money abroad through various means, prompting authorities to take action against agencies like Wailian Go Abroad. Splitting remittances, borrowing other people’s accounts, or utilizing intermediaries can potentially be considered illegal foreign exchange operations under Chinese law.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dampened the number of Chinese immigration applications but has, in fact, led to an increase. China ranked as the third-largest source of immigrants to the United States in fiscal year 2022, with 68,100 individuals receiving legal residence permits. The wealthy elite is viewed as increasingly seeking overseas investment opportunities, further driving the demand for immigration services.

Henley & Partners, a well-known British consulting firm, predicts that China may witness a significant outflow of wealthy individuals this year, surpassing previous records. Lackluster economic conditions, the lasting impact of the pandemic, and disagreements with trading partners are attributed to this phenomenon. As a result of this capital flight, luxury real estate, golf memberships, and expensive luxury cars are in high demand in countries like Singapore, where wealthy Chinese individuals have channeled their wealth.

Furthermore, the easing of travel restrictions post-pandemic has also contributed to the fund transfer problem. The surge in outbound tourism from China may exert downward pressure on China‘s foreign exchange reserves. Analysts estimate that China‘s outflow of tourism funds in 2023 could reach $100-200 billion, potentially impacting the depreciation of the renminbi.

The arrest of the immigration agency company’s chairman by Shanghai police has reignited discussions about China‘s capital flow and foreign exchange control policies. The case of He Mei adds further impetus to the ongoing efforts to regulate the immigration intermediary industry and combat illegal foreign exchange transactions.

