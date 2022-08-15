[Epoch Times, August 15, 2022]Shanghai recently announced that on September 1, students from primary and secondary schools and kindergartens in the city can only enter the school with a 24-hour negative nucleic acid certificate. The move drew criticism from netizens.

Shanghai announced on August 14 that on September 1, students of primary and secondary schools and kindergartens officially started school (gardens), but all teachers and students of primary and secondary schools and kindergartens were required to start self-development in Shanghai 14 days before the start of school (gardens). health management. Teachers, students and employees of primary and secondary schools and kindergartens must undergo 2 nucleic acid tests 3 days before returning to the school (park) (1 within 24 hours before the start of school).

Teachers, students and employees who come from or pass through high-risk areas in China or areas declared by the local government to be closed and managed by the local government are suspended from returning to school. After the school starts, teachers and students of primary and secondary schools and kindergartens must enter the school (garden) with a negative nucleic acid test report within 24 hours.

According to the current regulations, after Shanghai’s unblocking on June 1, people entering and leaving public places, taking public transportation, etc., need to present a negative nucleic acid certificate within 72 hours. However, this official notification requires primary and secondary school students to submit a negative nucleic acid test report within 24 hours of entering the school, causing dissatisfaction among netizens.

“It only takes 72 hours for tens of millions of people to flow through the subway every day, so why do children need 24 hours?” “Require students to increase their daily nucleic acid levels, which is a one-size-fits-all approach to lazy politics.”

“Let children have 24-hour nucleic acid, while a group of government workers and a group of policymakers have 72-hour nucleic acid. Does this mean that children are not treated as human beings?”, “Is there anyone who will manage Shanghai’s layer-by-layer overweight? Such a ridiculous policy!” “The most ridiculous epidemic prevention policy in this century.” “Kids in kindergarten are still so young, is it necessary to have nucleic acid every day? I really suffer.”

At the same time, Shanghai also announced on the 13th that the free nucleic acid test policy will only be extended until the end of September.

Editor in charge: Xiao Lusheng