The Shanghai Science and Technology Festival opened on Saturday, with 10 major sections covering more than 1,100 activities, and the Shanghai Science and Technology Communication Conference was held for the first time

News from this newspaper (Reporter Yu Taoran) The reporter was informed that the 2022 Shanghai Science and Technology Festival will be held from August 20 to August 26. The theme of this science and technology festival is “walking into science and technology, you and I walk together”, and launch a comprehensive exhibition of Shanghai A series of activities for the power of technological innovation.

Founded in 1991, the Shanghai Science and Technology Festival is the first science and technology festival sponsored by the government in my country and the second in the world. In recent years, the Shanghai Science and Technology Festival has further enhanced its influence and reputation as an important event brand in the city with its vision of creating a release conference for innovation achievements, a showroom for technology products, a festival for science and technology workers, and a public science and technology carnival.

This year’s Shanghai Science and Technology Festival is divided into 10 sections, including opening, benefiting the people, forum, competition, science and art, youth, audio-visual, enterprise, linkage, and closing. There are science fairs, science competitions, forums and lectures, laboratories open, and science bases open. There are more than 1,100 types of activities such as exhibitions of popular science works, including 658 online activities.

On August 20, the first Shanghai Science and Technology Communication Conference will be held during the Shanghai Science and Technology Festival with the theme of “Innovation, Communication and Integration”. The conference is hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission, with the orientation of “international vision, innovative leadership, academic temperament, and public attributes”, and consists of keynote conferences and roundtables, new media special sessions – Popular Science Popularity Conference, Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Communication Institute (Institute) It consists of 3 branches including a long seminar.

This conference invited all kinds of science and technology communication experts. Among them, there are scientific masters who actively promote the popularization of science, such as Nobel Prize winner Michael Levitt, Academician Ding Kuiling, Academician Wang Hongyang, Academician Wang Pinxian, Academician Chu Junhao, etc.; there are also new media popular science V, such as the Royal Society of Chemistry Beijing Branch Chairman Dai Wei, Bunzi Ge, Grandma Wu, Fongstaff, Bard Kidd, Bi Dao and other popular science experts. As the backbone of science and technology communication, they will talk about the practice of popular science and lead the fashion of popular science.

The conference also invited experts from well-known research institutions at home and abroad, who will conduct theoretical discussions on hot topics in science and technology communication, and actively explore the construction of academic positions and the gathering of professional talents. The Shanghai Science and Technology Communication Think Tank, led by the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission and jointly established by the Shanghai Science Communication and Development Research Center, the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, the Shanghai Institute of Science, Shanghai Jiaotong University and East China Normal University, will be established at the conference.

The Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Communication Alliance will also be established at the conference. The first batch of members are mainly from Shanghai Jiaotong University, Fudan University, University of Science and Technology of China, Zhejiang University, Nanjing University and other Yangtze River Delta colleges and science venues. This alliance is expected to deepen the integration strategy of the Yangtze River Delta at the level of science and technology communication, and promote the development of regional cooperation in science and technology communication.

