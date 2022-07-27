Original title: Shanghai Time-honored Brand Brings Its First New Products to the Consumer Expo to Show the Achievements of “Intelligent Manufacturing in China“

CNR Shanghai, July 27 (Reporter Zhou Honglin Fuyu) The second China International Consumer Goods Fair with the theme of “Sharing Open Opportunities and Creating a Better Life” was held in Haikou City, Hainan Province from July 26 to 30. . Yuyuan Co., Ltd. brought a number of its products to the international professional exhibition area of ​​the Consumer Expo, showing the scientific and technological achievements of “Made in China“.

At this year’s consumer expo, Yuyuan shares not only brought many of its time-honored Chinese brands, but also displayed innovative domestic brands containing scientific research results.

For example, Yuyuan Co., Ltd., the first skin care brand developed and incubated by Yuyuan, met consumers through online activities of the Consumer Expo; the innovative brand Zhenthangjia brought prefabricated noodles and prefabricated dishes co-branded with the time-honored brand. The series of products not only show the achievements of scientific and technological innovation from “Made in China” to “Made in China“, but also reflect the active transformation and innovation of current domestic consumer enterprises.

At this year’s Consumer Expo, Yuyuan will conduct an in-depth interpretation of “Oriental Life Aesthetics” through various forms of expression. In addition to the rich exhibits, Fu Real Estate Development Group will take the national tide happy family as the theme, and show the panorama of the happy space under the background of the national tide in a more three-dimensional way, so as to interpret the aesthetics of oriental life in different dimensions.

In addition, on the morning of July 26, the 2022 China International Consumer Goods Expo Fashion Week × GRACE CHEN high fashion "Qin, Qi, Calligraphy and Painting, Chinese Elegance" world premiere, presenting new product designs on the show floor.

