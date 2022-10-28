Original title: Shanghai started boosting immunization with recombinant new coronavirus vaccine for inhalation today, Xiaobu hit the spot →

On October 25, Shanghai launched the registration of booster immunization appointments for inhalation of the recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (adenovirus type 5 vector), and on October 26th, booster immunization was launched. The Pudong New Area has set up 6 booster immunization sites for inhaled recombinant new coronavirus vaccine, namely: Huinan Community Health Service Center, Wanggang Community Health Service Center, Shuyuan Community Health Service Center, Lianyang Community Health Service Center, Hemu Xincheng Hospital and Shanghai International Medical Center.

At 9:00 a.m. on October 26, the first citizen in the new district to receive booster immunization with inhaled recombinant new coronavirus vaccine appeared at the Shuyuan Community Health Service Center. Ms. Deng has been vaccinated against the new crown vaccine of CanSino, and she chose this latest vaccine as a sequential booster vaccination. Ms. Deng said: “Just take a breath to complete the vaccination, it feels so simple.”

The vaccination process is the same as before. After completing the information check, flow adjustment, pre-inspection and registration, the staff guides Ms. Deng into the specially opened aerosol inhalation vaccination area. Here, the atomization equipment should be sterilized before each vaccination to ensure health and safety. After the vaccination nurse injects the vaccine liquid, it is atomized by the atomizing device, and the vaccine forms a mist into a transparent mouth-suction atomizing cup.

The nurse instructed Ms. Deng: “You first spit out all the air in your chest, then hold the nebulizer cup in your mouth, and inhale deeply until there is no fog in the cup; after inhaling, hold your breath for 5 seconds, then breathe normally, and the vaccination is over.” The whole process Within 2 minutes, after completing the vaccination, Ms. Deng was guided to the observation area for 30 minutes, and she could go home without adverse reactions.

Chen Shumin, head of the preventive health care department of the community health service center of the academy, introduced that the inhaled vaccine is for three people, which means that a total of three people are required to make an appointment for each vaccine. He said: “At present, we have two ways to make appointments, one is the Health Cloud APP, and the other is our WeChat public account. All people can make an appointment, and the current source of accounts is sufficient. After the appointment is completed, we will uniformly inform the vaccination time. “

The reporter learned that the recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector) for inhalation uses a nebulizer to atomize the vaccine into tiny particles, and through inhalation, it reaches the lung tissue through oral breathing, and stimulates the triple immunity of mucous membranes, body fluids and cells. Domestic and foreign studies have proved that boosting immunization with the new coronavirus vaccine can enhance the protective efficacy and prolong the protective period.

Source: Published by Pudong