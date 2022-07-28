With the continuous favorable policies and thresholds, positive signals that real estate companies are becoming more active are also constantly being released.

Viewpoint On July 28, after four days of bidding, the auction for the second batch of concentrated land sales in Shanghai ended.

All 34 parcels of land were sold (including 2 urban village renovation projects), with a total land transfer fee of 78 billion yuan and a total transfer area of ​​about 1,196,600 square meters.

Among the 34 residential plots, 22 were sold at a premium, 12 were sold at the reserve price, and 13 reached the suspension price and entered the “one-time quotation” stage. According to the data, the average transaction floor price of the second batch of centralized land supply was 33,224 yuan / square meter, an increase of nearly 70% compared with the first batch of this year, and the average premium rate was 4.49%, which was also higher than the first batch of land supply this year.

The total area for sale of residential plots in this round of centralized land supply in Shanghai is 1.093 million square meters, and the total starting price is 68.17 billion yuan. Excluding the conversion of land in 2 cities, in terms of land acquisition enterprises, after four days, state-owned enterprises accounted for 93% of the total land acquisition and 84% of the number of cases.

Compared with the first centralized land supply two months ago, the land auction has warmed up slightly. More joint land acquisitions and companies to replenish their positions seem to indicate that under the attractiveness of high-quality plots, the form of “warming in a group” will be adopted. Expanding inventory has become the primary choice.

quality and quantity

After the first centralized land supply after the epidemic, this second round of land supply involved a total of 34 residential lands, including 2 repurposed land for urban villages, involving Changning District, Jing’an District, Baoshan District, and Jinshan District. 1 case, 2 cases in Songjiang District, 3 cases each in Putuo District, Fengxian District, Yangpu District, 4 cases in Minhang District, 5 cases in Pudong New District, Qingpu District, and Jiading District.

The total land area is about 1,795 mu, and the total starting price is about 74.6 billion yuan.

Although according to the previous registration data, there are still 9 plots with only one bidder, but compared with 16 of the 36 plots in June, only one person has signed up, and the popularity has rebounded to a certain extent.

From the distribution point of view, the land supply in the new cities and outer suburbs is relatively cautious this time, and the overall land supply further shrinks to the core area. However, the number of land for rigid improvement has increased. For example, there are many subway plots in Pudong, Qingpu and Jiading, and Changning District has even taken out the land at the bottom of the press box.

In contrast, the proportion of subsidized housing in the land auction has decreased. Except for one case that requires 8%, the rest is maintained at 5%. In addition to the recent Shanghai settlement policy, many land plots in Pudong area enjoy this policy. Undoubtedly, it has also increased its own attractiveness; compared with the first centralized land supply, the attractiveness of this plot has greatly improved for real estate companies.

The most eye-catching first choice is the plot in Xinjing Town, Changning, which is surrounded by villas, and the second-hand housing market is also relatively popular, attracting the attention of many enterprises and becoming the plot with the most registrations.

According to the transfer documents, the plot ratio of the plot is 1.2, the planned construction area is about 27,700 square meters, the height limit is 12 meters, and the minimum residential limit is 80 sets. The plot is located in the western suburbs plate between the central and outer rings, surrounded by tower-pointed villa areas such as Xiadu Garden, Mingyuan Villa, Qingxi Garden in the western suburbs, and Tan Palace, including the “No. Stream Garden, Country Villas, etc., are also only 650 meters away from Line 10.

In the end, the land in the western suburbs of Changning lived up to expectations and became the highest floor price, and was won by Shanghai Urban Investment at 99,884 yuan/square meter; at the same time, the land was also the highest guide price of 163,000/square meter for new houses in this batch, refreshing Shanghai New home guide price.

In addition, another plot in the city is located in the Jing’an Tianmu community plot, with a sale area of ​​only 6,663.6 square meters, the starting floor price is 56,201 yuan/square meter, and the real estate-land linkage price has reached 128,800/square meter. This plot includes residential, cultural and charitable facilities. Although it is located in Jing’an District, where the land is expensive, the challenges of the miniature plot and the difficulty of development make this urban plot inferior to the Changning District plot, and there are not many companies involved.

In the end, Shanghai Daning Asset Management Group won it at a base price of 749 million yuan, and the transaction floor price was 56,201 yuan/square meter.

It is also expected that Daning Assets, a state-owned enterprise in Jing’an District, will cover the land. After all, in 2019, the 20B-01 plot of Unit C07-0102, Tianmu Community, Jing’an District, was also won by Shanghai Daning Asset Management (Group) Co., Ltd. with a reserve price of 953 million yuan and a floor price of 55,001 yuan/square meter.

The old renovated land in Waigaoqiao in Pudong was the highest total transaction amount in this batch of land auctions, and was acquired by the Shanghai Urban Construction & East Coast Investment & Gaohang Investment Consortium for RMB 5.538 billion.

Although the pace of land acquisition by real estate companies has become more and more low-key this year, with the further support of Shanghai’s policy, the sales benefits of the five new cities have become more apparent. Under the measure of quality and quantity, the enthusiasm for land in Shanghai is gradually emerging.

Enterprise replenishment

This time, the second batch of centralized land supply in Shanghai, the expansion of warehouses by Poly, Huafa, China Merchants and other companies, seems to have become another mainstream.

Huafa acquired 3 land parcels in a row on the last day, plus the Tangzhen land parcel in Pudong on the first day, the equity land acquisition in the second batch reached 11.04 billion, ranking first among all real estate companies.

Huafa also has lots of plots jointly won with other companies. Among them, the plot of Pujin Street in Minhang District was won by Huafa & C&D Inc. for 965 million yuan, with a transaction floor price of 40,900 yuan/square meter and a premium rate of 8%; The land parcel in Gumeibei Community, Qibao Town, District reached the suspension price, and Huafa won the bid for 2.906 billion yuan through a one-time quotation, with a floor price of 50,700 yuan/square meter, and a premium rate of 8.68%.

In addition, Huafa also won the Gucun plot in Baoshan District for 3.159 billion yuan, with a premium rate of 1.28%, and the central town plot in Tang Town, Pudong New Area, with a premium rate of 9.36%.

In terms of the amount of equity, China Merchants Shekou and Poly Development each acquired 5 parcels of land, and the amount of land acquired by China Merchants’ equity was 8.74 billion, ranking second; Poly Development ranked third with 8.16 billion. In terms of the number of land acquisitions, both Poly and China Merchants ranked first with 5 plots, and Huafa ranked second with 4 plots.

As one of the companies with the most land acquisitions in this land auction, Poly has many joint land acquisitions. Among the many joint land acquisitions, Poly is also widely covering positions, and constantly adjusts its own financial pressure through the cooperation ratio.

Among them, it cooperated with Yuexiu to win two plots, such as the Malunan community plot in Jiading New City (Malu Town), Jiading District, which was won at a one-off price of 4.743 billion yuan, with a premium rate of 9.81%; Jiading New City, Jiading District, Shanghai (Malu Town) The Malunan community plot was won at RMB 4.743 billion. However, both companies said that in the future, an independent project company will be established to take charge of the project.

Not only that, Poly has also cooperated with a wide range of partners, including Guangzhou state-owned Yuexiu Real Estate and local state-owned Shanghai Construction Engineering. Among them, the Jiangpu community plot in Yangpu District was won by Shanghai Construction Engineering & Poly Consortium for 2.764 billion yuan, with a premium rate of 7.8%.

In addition, Poly and China Merchants jointly won the plot of Zhongshan North Community in Putuo District.

China Merchants also won two parcels of land with Xiangyu through cooperative land acquisition, and won the Qingpu Xujing land parcel in cooperation with Nanchang Municipal Government.

The recovery signal of the second batch of centralized land supply in Shanghai comes from the participation of more private enterprises.

For example, Fushen and Shanghai Wanlihua Real Estate Co., Ltd. have actively participated in the auction of land plots, and there are also Shanghai Baohua Enterprise Group Co., Ltd., a private real estate enterprise deeply involved in Shanghai.

These private enterprises with certain projects in Shanghai “wake up” their own land bank layout by participating in land acquisition. It was the first time for Nanchang Municipal to participate in the Shanghai land market, and it won two parcels of land, announcing its entry into the Shanghai market.

Lower allocation of construction, more settlement policies, lower participation threshold and margin ratio… You just sing and I will appear, although the list of land-acquisition companies in Shanghai is constantly changing, but the policies and thresholds are constantly favorable, and housing companies are gradually Active positive signals are also constantly being released.