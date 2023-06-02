Home » Shangri-La Dialogue 2023: The world is waiting to see the Chinese and US defense ministers “passing by”, adding another haze to the Taiwan Strait and North Korea- BBC News 中文
Shangri-La Dialogue 2023: The world is waiting to see the Chinese and US defense ministers "passing by", adding another haze to the Taiwan Strait and North Korea

Shangri-La Dialogue 2023: The world is waiting to see the Chinese and US defense ministers "passing by", adding another haze to the Taiwan Strait and North Korea

Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen (right) and the Ministry of National Defense welcome Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu (left). Beijing said that Li Shangfu did not meet with Austin, “the responsibility lies entirely with the US side.”

The Singapore Shangri-La Dialogue (IISS Shangri-La Dialogue) held its 20th session against the background of the continuing hostility between China and the United States. World defense and security officials, arms dealers and diplomats gathered in Singapore to observe how the two major powers are fighting each other.

According to the announcement by the organizers, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will deliver an opening keynote speech on Friday (June 2) evening, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will speak on “U.S. “Leadership” as the theme of the speech, and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will give a speech on “China‘s New Security Initiative” on Sunday (4th).

Before the meeting, the Pentagon stated that General Lee Sang-bok, who was sanctioned by the United States, rejected the invitation to meet with Austin, indicating that the two sides would “pass each other” during the meeting.

In addition to Sino-US relations, more than 600 representatives from more than 40 countries are expected to discuss international tensions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO’s relationship with Asia, North Korea’s nuclear weapons program resurfaced and other issues. However, neither Russia nor North Korea sent representatives to attend.

