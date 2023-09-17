Shanxi Agricultural Products Shine at China International Food and Catering Expo

Changsha, China – On September 15, the special agriculture event of Shanxi Brand China Bank was held in Changsha as part of the 8th China International Food and Catering Expo. The event showcased 158 kinds of characteristic and high-quality agricultural products from 81 companies in Shanxi province.

The Shanxi exhibition area garnered significant attention from both domestic and foreign visitors. One Australian businessman named George was particularly impressed by the wide variety of delicious foods on display. “I was attracted by the aroma of the Shanxi exhibition area. I didn’t expect that there are so many delicious foods in Shanxi, some of which I have never touched before, and I can’t wait to try them all,” he exclaimed.

The Shanxi exhibition area consisted of three major regional public brands, namely Datong day lily, Yuncheng, and Xinzhou cereals. Visitors to the exhibition were treated to the sweet and refreshing three-white melon, green and healthy cereal biscuits, and the unique fragrant yellow flower drink. These offerings enticed numerous domestic and foreign merchants to stop and taste the delicacies.

Shanxi A Fanping, the person in charge of Village Flavor Food Co., Ltd., expressed their satisfaction with the positive response received during the exhibition. “Our oatmeal and millet biscuits are green and healthy foods. Within just half a day of the exhibition, dealers from Changsha, Fujian, and other places expressed their intention to cooperate. We hope to establish contact with more merchants and promote our products,” said Fanping.

Yuncheng, one of the major regional public brands, showcased their agricultural products with the theme of “Yuncheng flour, Yuncheng apples, and Yuncheng vegetables.” They organized 60 companies from 10 counties in the city to bring 87 kinds of agricultural products to the expo. This provided a valuable platform for introducing Yuncheng’s characteristic agricultural products to Hunan.

Wang Xiu, vice president of the Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade, recognized Shanxi as a “special” and “excellent” agricultural province. She emphasized that participating in the China International Food and Catering Expo not only allows more people to learn about Shanxi’s unique agricultural products but also serves as a platform for exchange and collaboration among exhibitors. This presents a great opportunity for idea development and improved competitiveness. She encouraged Shanxi enterprises to cultivate new varieties, enhance quality, build brands, and implement standardized production to bring new glory to the province in terms of grains, vegetables, fruits, meat, medicines, and wines.

The success of the Shanxi agricultural exhibition at the China International Food and Catering Expo highlights the province’s commitment to promoting its high-quality agricultural products both domestically and internationally. With continuous efforts, Shanxi aims to further enhance its agricultural industry and contribute to the overall development of China‘s food and catering sector.

(Reporter: Meng Ting)

(Editors: Wu Xiao, Sang Liyuan)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

