[The Epoch Times, February 16, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) Pang Yanbing, a resident of Shanxi Province, was accused of “suspecting of picking quarrels and provoking troubles” by the Shandong police for publishing an article on the Internet, questioning the Shandong traffic law enforcement department for violations. The inter-provincial arrest has aroused public attention. Not long ago, Mr. Jia, a Shandong resident, was harassed across provinces for exposing that Xuzhou, Jiangsu city management had torn up residents’ Spring Festival couplets.

Pang Yanbing, 47, is from Tianzhen, Shanxi Province, and currently lives in Fanzhi County. Pang Yanbing used to be a truck driver who made a living by transporting coal. Two or three years ago, he started working as an “intermediary” to help truck drivers contact business.

On January 29 (the eighth day of the first lunar month), Pang Yanbing’s family came to Tianzhen County to attend a relative’s wedding. The next day, Pang Yanbing was taken away by Shandong police. On February 12, the Public Security Bureau of Yinan County, Linyi City, Shandong Province sent Pang Yanbing’s wife Yang Meirong a detention notice by courier. The notice shows that Pang Yanbing was criminally detained for “suspecting of picking quarrels and provoking crimes” and is currently being held in the Yinan County Detention Center.

Yang Meirong learned through her lawyer that the reason why her husband was “arrested” was because of the three articles she posted last year on her WeChat official account to “fight against injustice” for Shandong car owner Miao. Yang Meirong still can’t figure out why her husband is in jail because he helped others talk online.

According to Yang Meirong’s description, Pang Yanbing was hired as “2022 Public Security Traffic Management Information Officer in Shanxi Province”. Pang Yanbing’s official account is “Tianzhen Pang Yanbing”, and only four articles can be seen on this official account. According to the screenshots of the three articles that caused Pang Yanbing “trouble”, the titles of the three articles were “Traffic law enforcement in Yinan County, Linyi City, Shandong Province is too strict, chasing cars and beating people on the road”, “To the Secretary of the County Party Committee of Yinan County, Shandong Province Hou Zhanfu reported that traffic violations caused a car accident by chasing cars on the road, and he was so angry that he grabbed his mobile phone and beat people in front of the police station” and “Letter to Ren Gang, Party Secretary of Linyi City, Shandong Province. They are August 23, August 25, and August 31, 2022, respectively.

According to the general news report of “Yanzhao Metropolis Daily”, the lawyer Lan Tianbin who was entrusted by the family said that the content posted by Pang Yanbing did not constitute fabrication or dissemination of false information, and the article did not cause serious disorder in public places. For Pang Yanbing’s well-intentioned criticism, the government should tolerate it, and the judiciary should respect it, and should not be easily convicted for his words.

The arrest of Shanxi residents across provinces by Shandong police aroused public attention and heated discussions.

Some netizens commented: “In today’s society, we can only say good things, and when we see bad things, we have to say good things. If it affects the performance of an official, you will be imprisoned immediately!” “Yesterday’s news, Jiangsu Xuzhou went to Shandong Zaozhuang to arrest Netizens, in today’s news, Linyi, Shandong Province also went to Shanxi Province to catch netizens. Is the real name system on the Internet just to make it easier to catch netizens? It seems to be for this.”

The Xuzhou cross-province arrest incident mentioned by the above-mentioned netizen originated from a video of the urban management of Pei County, Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province tearing up the Spring Festival couplets from house to house on County Road 253. After the video was exposed, it sparked heated discussions.

According to the “New Yellow River” report of the “Jinan Daily” media, on February 13, Mr. Jia, a whistleblower from Shandong, paid attention to the relevant content on the Internet about the tearing of Spring Festival couplets by urban management in Pei County, Xuzhou, Jiangsu. After confirming that it was true, he posted the video To the media, the news quickly became a hot search.

At about 10 o’clock in the evening on the 11th, Mr. Jia’s hometown was “knocked across provinces” by the Xuzhou police late at night. At present, Mr. Jia is out of town, afraid to go home, and dare not turn on his mobile phone, so he can only use his family’s mobile phone to contact the outside world temporarily. He said that he has recorded the ins and outs of the whole incident into a video and handed it to a friend, and if he loses contact with him, he will release it.

Some netizens said, “Can this still be called a civilized city? It should be called trampling on the spread of traditional Chinese culture. Isn’t this kind of thing done by temporary workers?” , which is the destruction of private goods, civilization begins with respect for various ways of life.”

