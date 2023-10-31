Shanxi Province Strengthens Party Leadership for Accelerated Transformation and Development: A Comprehensive Overview

Shanxi Province Holds Press Conference on Accelerating Transformation and Development

On October 30, the Provincial Government Information Office of Shanxi Province held a series of press conferences with the theme of “Shanxi Accelerates Transformation and Development.” The highlight of the press conference was a special session on comprehensively strengthening the party’s leadership to provide a fundamental guarantee for further accelerating transformation and development.

Wu Jin, deputy secretary-general of the Provincial Party Committee, along with relevant responsible comrades from the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee, introduced the measures taken by Shanxi Province to strengthen party leadership in order to accelerate transformation and development. They also answered questions from reporters.

During the press conference, Wu Jin highlighted the importance of the party’s leadership in achieving the province’s transformation and development goals. He emphasized the need for the party committee to play a crucial role in overseeing the overall situation, coordinating various parties, and ensuring the implementation of major policies and projects. He also mentioned the integration of relevant forces and the establishment of a setup to further strengthen the leadership of the province’s economic and transformation work.

Wu Jin also shared that the Provincial Party Committee has reviewed and approved a list of 165 key tasks and 50 key breakthrough tasks for transformation and development in 2023. These tasks, which involve various cities and provincial departments, have quantifiable and assessable requirements and are project-oriented.

In terms of performance evaluation, the Provincial Party Committee has developed an overall evaluation index system for transformation and development. This system will be used to assess the progress and effectiveness of the province’s development initiatives.

Regarding supervision and implementation, the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee and the Supervision Committee have been actively monitoring and ensuring the implementation of major central government deployments and key development tasks. They are also closely overseeing the progress of theme education rectification and the development zone.

During the press conference, Wang Tiemei, spokesperson of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, emphasized the importance of building a clean and honest government in promoting comprehensive and strict party governance. She highlighted the achievements made in improving the operation of power, boosting the entrepreneurial spirit of party members and cadres, and promoting clean values in the province.

Yang Jun, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee, emphasized the role of cadres in achieving the goals of transformation and development. He discussed the measures taken to optimize and improve the performance assessment mechanism for high-quality development of cadres. These measures include highlighting the key points of assessment, improving the accuracy of assessment, and strengthening the application of results for promotion and demotion.

Both Wang Tiemei and Yang Jun stressed the importance of work style construction and the need for cadres to act responsibly and adhere to discipline.

Overall, the press conference provided insight into the efforts being made in Shanxi Province to accelerate transformation and development. The comprehensive strengthening of party leadership, the breakdown of tasks, performance evaluation, and supervision and implementation are all key aspects of these efforts. By addressing these areas, Shanxi aims to achieve the “two basic realization” goals set out by the Sixth Plenary Session of the 12th Provincial Party Committee.